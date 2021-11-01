COP6: PM welcomes world leaders to Glasgow as delegates join long queue
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcoming world leaders to Glasgow on the first full day of the COP26 summit.
The heads of 120 countries are arriving for the talks, with US President Joe Biden having landed in Edinburgh.
About 25,000 delegates attending the two-week event in the UN-controlled blue zone are joining long queues to get into the venue.
Thousands of activists are also travelling to Glasgow for fringe events and to take part in protests.
The UK is hosting the climate change conference, which was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Johnson will host an opening ceremony at noon, followed by world leaders' statements on their own climate plans.
On the first morning of talks there have been delays for people accredited to attend the blue zone, with long queues for security checks at the main entrance.
Back in the #cop26 blue zone but there was a massive and growing queue pic.twitter.com/foGKC80Iha— Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) November 1, 2021
Glasgow residents and workers have also faced travel disruption.
On the M8, congestion connected with road closures for the summit was exacerbated by traffic accidents.
Tail-backs from the city centre all the way to Glasgow Airport were reported, and closures near the COP26 site on the Clydeside Expressway and Clyde Arc - known as the Squinty Bridge - increased peak-time delays.
But train services from London to Glasgow resumed on Monday morning.
Travellers heading to COP26 were left stranded on Sunday after disruption to the West Coast line because of damage to overhead electric wires caused by a fallen tree.
Mr Biden landed at Edinburgh airport on Air Force One shortly before 11:00, and is now travelling west to Glasgow.
His aircraft is one of many conveying politicians and delegates to the climate change conference.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she understood that the air travel involved may send a "mixed message" - but agreed that more progress is made when leaders meet in person.
"Given all of the travel required to get here, it even further increases the pressure on the shoulders of world leaders to make sure it's worth it," she said.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.