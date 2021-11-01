Scotland's papers: 'Last chance' climate talks and prison overdoses

Scotland's papers: 'Last chance' climate talks and prison overdosesPublished19 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Times devotes its front page to the opening of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, with the paper saying that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders it is the "last chance" to act on climate change, or it will be too late.Image caption, The Metro says Mr Johnson will warn the 120-nation gathering it is "one minute to midnight" and that humanity has "long since run down the clock" on climate change.Image caption, The world leaders gathering in Glasgow have been told that COP26 must be the starting point of a "new age of resilience" to avoid a climate catastrophe, reports The Herald.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the prime minister's comments on the eve of the climate talks, as he issued a "stark warning" that the whole effort to curb emissions as set out at the previous COP summit will fail without success at COP26.Image caption, The Daily Mail says hopes of a climate deal are "hung in the balance" after leading nations "fudged" an agreement on curbing emissions at the end of the G20 summit in Rome ahead of COP26.Image caption, The i says leaders of the world's richest countries have been accused of making "hollow" pledges over carbon emissions, with the G20 meeting in Rome "failing" to set targets for net zero by 2050 and on phasing out coal.Image caption, The Daily Express says Mr Johnson is planning to "read the riot act" to world leaders in Glasgow, telling them they need to "get real" about climate change before it is too late.Image caption, Six inmates at a maximum security prison in North Lanarkshire have been rushed to hospital in two days after overdosing on drugs, reports the Daily Record. The papers says there have already been nine drug-related deaths at HMP Shotts this year.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Brussels has warned the UK not to embark on a "path of confrontation" amid tensions over Northern Ireland and post-Brexit fishing rights.Image caption, The Scottish government has hit back at claims from the UK government's Scottish Secretary Alister Jack that it had lost none of its powers and that the UK government’s direct spending on projects in Scotland is “real devolution”, reports The National.Image caption, The Sun says Simon Cowell is stepping back from TV to spend more time with his family and will not be seen on his new show.Image caption, The weather is about to take a turn for the worse in the UK after the weekend's "epic soaking" as a four-day "Arctic plume" will bring snow before washing out firework displays, reports the Daily Star.Image caption, The Press and Journal has the story of a Fort William scientist posted in Antarctica who was among the "final group of Brits" to get their vaccination after doses were flown more than 9,000 miles (14,484km) to a research station near the South Pole.Image caption, The Scottish government has pledged £32m to recruit almost 140 new trainee doctors to help the NHS recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says fireworks will be banned in parts of the city, with nine "hot spot" neighbourhoods being targeted for "anti-yob" measures.Image caption, A food bank has "slammed" Glasgow City Council's snack offer to school children, saying a single piece of fruit is "not enough", reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says police in Dundee are hunting for a man and his dog after a crash in the city.Image caption, The Evening Express says a dangerous driver ran from police after crashing in a "dramatic" high speed pursuit through the streets of Aberdeen.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.