COP26: Aircraft carrying world leaders excite planespotters
By Morgan Spence
BBC Scotland News
- Published
As world leaders and delegates descend on Glasgow for COP26, Scotland's airports have been filling up with planes from across the globe.
Planespotters at Prestwick Airport in South Ayrshire described the conference as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to spot aircraft not normally seen in Scotland.
Over the past week, cargo planes have been spotted arriving, with some carrying motorcade vehicles and helicopters.
Aircraft from Africa, the Middle East and South America were among those that touched down on the opening day of the conference.
