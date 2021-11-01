BBC News

COP26: Aircraft carrying world leaders excite planespotters

Image source, Supplied
Image caption, An Egyptian Airbus A340-200 landing at Glasgow Airport on Sunday afternoon

As world leaders and delegates descend on Glasgow for COP26, Scotland's airports have been filling up with planes from across the globe.

Planespotters at Prestwick Airport in South Ayrshire described the conference as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to spot aircraft not normally seen in Scotland.

Over the past week, cargo planes have been spotted arriving, with some carrying motorcade vehicles and helicopters.

Aircraft from Africa, the Middle East and South America were among those that touched down on the opening day of the conference.

Image source, David Russell
Image caption, David Russell captured this shot of a US Air Force Boeing C-40 on its final approach into Glasgow Airport
Image source, George Mutch
Image caption, Edinburgh Airport saw this Ukrainian government Antonov-148-100B arrive carrying the country's delegation
Image source, Jack Conner
Image caption, An RAF Westland Puma HC1 helicopter parked up at Glasgow Airport
Image caption, Planespotters at Prestwick Airport braved rain showers on Sunday afternoon to snap pictures of incoming aircraft
Image caption, State of Kuwait Boeing 737-900 taxiing next to the runway at Prestwick Airport
Image source, Tommy Donachie
Image caption, This Cyprus Airways Airbus A319, which isn't a regular visitor to Scotland, flew in from Larnaca
Image source, Supplied
Image caption, This Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner travelled more than 5,000 miles (8,000km) from Dhaka, Bangladesh to Glasgow
Image caption, Aviation enthusiasts Nathan, Rory, Ben and John (L-R) drove overnight from London to Prestwick Airport for some COP26 planespotting
Image caption, A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 and a Qatar Airways Airbus A340 parked under grey skies at Prestwick Airport
Image source, Lee Donaldson
Image caption, Earlier this month, a Japanese government Boeing 777 stopped in Glasgow, captured in this picture by 15-year-old Lee Donaldson
Image caption, Aviation photographer Gordon Duncan says the scale of COP26 means it is a "once-in-a-lifetime" event for planespotters in Scotland
Image source, George Mutch
Image caption, A Russian Dassault Falcon 7X jet arrived in Edinburgh from Moscow on Sunday
Image source, Supplied
Image caption, A Bolivian Air Force Dassault Falcon 900EX takes to the skies over Glasgow

