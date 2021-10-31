Bridge of Cally: Flooding causes bridge 'collapse' and road closure
Flooding has caused a road bridge in a Perthshire village to partially collapse.
Images on social media show a wall on the bridge at the Bridge of Cally, near Blairgowrie, has been washed away.
Police have now closed the A93, which runs from Perth to Aberdeen, at Bridge of Cally.
It comes after a day of heavy rain in much of Scotland. Three Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain are in place and a series of flood warnings.
On Sunday evening there were 16 flood warnings which mainly covered Tayside, Dundee and Angus, but Sepa has also warned that the Whitesands in Dumfries may flood overnight.
In England, travellers heading to Glasgow for COP26 have been left stranded by major rail disruption caused by "intense storms".
Meanwhile the rail line between Carlisle and Dumfries looks set to reopen after an inspection of the Annan viaduct.
The line was shut at the end of last week after heavy flooding washed away two footbridges in the town, raising concerns for the railway crossing.
In a tweet, Network Rail Scotland said that the bridge was considered fit for traffic "without restriction" and it would be handed back to ScotRail.
More wet and windy weather is forecast for Monday, with a further three yellow warnings covering parts of the south and west of the country.
