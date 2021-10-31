Scotland's papers: World looks to Scotland at COP26 and Greta 'mania'Published38 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, The Scottish Sun on SundayImage caption, As the COP26 climate summit opens in Glasgow and welcomes leaders from around the world, The Scottish Sun on Sunday describes the international event as the "Glas chance saloon", saying there is "no time for cop-outs".Image source, Sunday NationalImage caption, The Sunday National reports on the campaigners who marched on Glasgow on Saturday, and with full page illustration of Earth from space, says "stop the world, Scotland is on".Image source, The Sunday PostImage caption, The Sunday Post also dedicates its front page to the global event in Scotland's biggest city, and writes "it's time". The paper reports that COP26's aim is to cut global carbon emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by the end of this decade in order to hold the rise in the earth's temperature to 1.5°C.Image source, Scotland on SundayImage caption, Under a picture of Greta Thunberg arriving in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday describes the summit as the "world's moment of truth."Image source, Sunday MailImage caption, The teenage activist had a "rock star welcome" when she stepped off a train at Glasgow Central, the Sunday Mail writes. Almost 1,000 people were waiting to greet her and she was given a police escort through the station.Image source, Scottish Sunday ExpressImage caption, The Scottish Sunday Express brands the PM "Boris the gladiator" as it pictures him amid the ruins of the Colosseum in Rome on its front page. The paper says Mr Johnson has urged the EU not to back France in the row and reports that the PM has argued that the future of humanity is threatened by rising global temperatures ahead of the "moment of truth" climate summit.Image source, The Sunday TimesImage caption, The Sunday Times says MSPs campaigning for climate change have been accused of hypocrisy because their parliamentary pension fund has holdings in fossil fuels.Image source, The Scottish Mail on SundayImage caption, The lead story on the Scottish Mail on Sunday is a report into a "massive cyber heist" involving jewellery firm Graff. The paper says Russian hackers have taken the personal details of world leaders, celebrities and billionaires, with 69,000 confidential documents being leaked.Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The Herald on Sunday writes that a bitter battle of funding could lead to the "end of NHS dentristry in Scotland".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.