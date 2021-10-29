Nicola Sturgeon urges COP26 protestors to respect Glasgow
- Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged protestors to respect Glasgow and the emergency services as the city prepares to host the COP26 summit.
She was speaking less than 48 hours before the UN climate conference gets under way.
Ms Sturgeon was joined at a media briefing by Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
She also addressed concerns about travel disruption and Covid.
The first minister said the emergency services were there to keep everyone safe including those involved in the negotiations, those demonstrating and those who lived in the city.
She said: "Progress will not be made if discussions are disrupted.
"I would ask that people demonstrating remember and give consideration for people living in this city."
Ms Sturgeon said Glasgow has hosted major events before but the size, scale and significance of the summit was unprecedented.
She added: "It could quite literally determine the future of the planet."
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.