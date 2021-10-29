Nicola Sturgeon urges COP26 protesters to respect Glasgow
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged protesters to respect Glasgow and the emergency services as the city prepares to host the COP26 summit.
She was speaking less than 48 hours before the UN climate conference gets under way.
Ms Sturgeon was joined at a media briefing by Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
She also addressed concerns about travel disruption and Covid.
The first minister said the emergency services were there to keep everyone safe including those involved in the negotiations, those demonstrating and those who lived in the city.
She said: "Progress will not be made if discussions are disrupted.
"I would ask that people demonstrating remember and give consideration for people living in this city."
Ms Sturgeon said Glasgow has hosted major events before but the size, scale and significance of the summit was unprecedented.
She added: "It could quite literally determine the future of the planet."
Major road closures are in place around the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and the first minister urged the public to avoid unnecessary journeys during the first few days of the conference, which starts on Sunday and finishes on 12 November.
The event is expected to attract 30,000 delegates and more than 120 politicians and heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, will take part in the world leaders' summit from 1-2 November.
'Proud tradition'
Ms Sturgeon said Scotland and Glasgow had a "proud tradition" of peaceful protest and added: "We want peoples' voices to be heard."
But she also issued an appeal to those planning disruption and urged them to respect the police and other first responders.
She added: "Our emergency services are there to keep everyone safe."
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said those protesters who crossed the line would be dealt with "swiftly and robustly".
The first minister asked people to follow Covid rules amid fears the event would lead to a spike in cases.
Safety measures, such as daily testing and face masks, will be in place at the host venues.
But experts believe the greatest virus risk will come from protests or other activist events, which could attract an estimated 100,000 people.
