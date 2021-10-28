Scotland's papers: Scotland's spending boost and Sunak targets union

Scotland's papers: Scotland's spending boost and Sunak targets unionPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Wednesday's Budget features heavily in the morning's papers, with The Herald highlighting that it saw the highest spending increase for Scotland since devolution. The Scottish government is to receive an extra £4.6bn a year for the next three years, which the Chancellor said shows the "indisputable fiscal benefit" of being part of the UK, the paper reports.Image caption, "Here's to the union" is the Scottish Daily Express' take, picturing Mr Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising a glass at a brewery in south-east London. The paper reports the Chancellor's comments that the UK was "bound together by more than transactional benefit".Image caption, Similarly the Scottish Daily Mail gives a "cheers" to the Budget announcements after Rishi Sunak cut the cost of a pint of beer and placed a freeze on whisky duty. The paper pictures Mr Sunak visiting a brewery in south-east London after delivering his speech.Image caption, The i refers to the chancellor as a "big spender" as it says he is taking the tax burden back to the 1950s. The paper reports Mr Sunak took advantage of an economic upgrade to raise state spending in every department. But it says that while universal credit cuts have been scaled back, "rising inflation is forecast to wipe out projected wage increases next year". It also says Scotland's whisky industry has toasted his overhaul of alcohol duty.Image caption, "Sunak's spending spree" is The Times headline. It says that an extra £150bn is announced for public services, with public spending going to its highest sustained level "since before Margaret Thatcher". The paper reports that the spending will be paid for by better-than-expected economic growth and tax rises.Image caption, "Hey, big spenders" is the headline for the Daily Telegraph, alongside a picture of Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. The paper says the chancellor has announced plans to take government spending to the "highest sustained level since the late 1970s" and declared the Conservatives the "real party of public services". It says in an "attempt to prove his Tory grassroots credentials" Mr Sunak said it was his "mission" to cut tax further before the next election. The front page also carries a story on households facing a squeeze from inflation and flat wages.Image caption, The National's focus is reaction in Scotland to the Budget. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said she was "not surprised" at the Chancellor's "centralised approach" to levelling up, and accused him of ignoring the views of governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the paper reports. It adds Ms Forbes assessment that money Scotland would have previously received under the seven-year EU Structural Fund programmes will now be distributed "according to a UK government agenda".Image caption, The Press and Journal focuses on Scottish projects which will benefit from the Budget, with £20m going towards the redevelopment of Inverness Castle. However the paper also highlights the SNP's view that this is part of the Conservatives' "smoke and mirrors" deception.Image caption, Mr Sunak has been criticised for a lack of green measures ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, reports the Metro. It says his plan to cut air passenger duty (APD) was branded "disgraceful" by the SNP, while Labour accused Mr Sunak of being "out of touch".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph picks up on recent reports of spikings, saying that people in venues will be issued test kits so they can check their drinks. Police Scotland recently confirmed it was investigating claims that women on nights out were spiked using injections.Image caption, A man who hated Muslims and idolised right-wing mass murderers has been convicted of terrorism charges after a two-week trial, reports the Daily Star of Scotland. Sam Imrie was convicted on two charges of breaching the terrorism act, of wilful fire raising, possessing child and "extreme" pornography and drink-driving, it reports.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with its own investigation into Police Scotland staff facing "serious" charges. It says more than 40 police officers and staff are being prosecuted over offences including sex crime, assaults and domestic abuse.Image caption, "Christmas cancelled" laments the Glasgow Times, referring to the cancellation of Glasgow's festive market and Christmas lights switch-on event.Image caption, The Courier leads with a woman in Perth who is considering giving up her family home due to the risk of flooding. The woman told the paper the property was badly damaged during floods last year and cost about £20,000 to repair.Image caption, People who receive care in their own homes have been sent a letter by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership warning they may have to rely on family and friends for support because of a shortage of care staff, reports the Evening News.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a man who held a knife to his girlfriend's throat and was chased by police was eventually tasered.Image caption, "I ballooned to 15st on a diet of wine, beer and chicken wings" says singer Ed Sheeran in a Sun exclusive. He tells the paper he put on weight when he stopped touring but has shed five stone since stopping bingeing.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.