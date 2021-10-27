Three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire
- Published
A major emergency response is under way after a car struck three children in South Lanarkshire.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said 10 crews were dispatched to the scene in Kirkton Street, Carluke, at 15:07.
A spokeswoman said the incident was "ongoing". The A73 is currently closed between Glamis Avenue and Clyde Street.
Emergency services were called shortly after schools closed for the day, but no details about those involved have been released.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
