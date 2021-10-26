COP26: Minister 'not optimistic' of avoiding rail strike
Scotland's transport minister has said he is "not optimistic" a rail strike during COP26 will be avoided.
Graeme Dey accused the RMT union of moving the goalposts during negotiations aimed at avoiding industrial action by ScotRail staff.
He said contingency plans were being made to keep the trains running but warned of extensive disruption.
The RMT said ScotRail and the government had set an arbitrary deadline for the offer to be accepted.
Three other unions representing rail workers - Unite, Aslef and TSSA - have accepted a pay deal which is worth 4.7% over two years and includes a £300 bonus for working during the summit.
The Scottish government has said the offer remains on the table for RMT members until 17:00 on Friday - a deadline the union has described as like "having a gun pointed at our head".
Asked on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme if he thought a strike would be avoided the transport minister said "the signs are not optimistic".
He added: "The RMT along with the other trade unions were made an offer several weeks ago and it took them two weeks to come back to ScotRail and give us a formal decision on whether or not they were accepting it.
"In the subsequent period we've tried to reach an agreement and time and time again the goalposts have been moved.
"This is not about a gun being held to anybody's head. We are less than a week away from COP and we need to know where we stand."
Mr Dey said there were contingency plans to keep some train services running during the UN climate change summit.
"Considerable amount of effort has gone in to deliver the best possible train service that we can in the circumstances. I'm not going to mislead the public and suggest it will rival the current level of service," he said.
"There will be disruption. It won't just affect COP26 - it will affect the wider travelling public. It will be extensive - there is no doubt about that but we are working flat out to try and ensure that as many trains as possible are running."
How bad could the impact of the strike be?
Analysis by Andrew Picken
"Decimated" is the word used by ScotRail officials when describing service levels if the planned industrial action goes ahead.
RMT members in ScotRail are mainly conductors and ticket examiners and, unlike in other countries, without them the majority of train services in Scotland do not operate.
This would include the flagship express route between Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as ScotRail's InterCity services.
Contingency planning for the strike is under way, but it is likely the level of service would not even match the limited offering there has been on Sundays since March where separate strike action has been taking place.
If there is no resolution by Wednesday's deadline, ScotRail will spend the rest of the week training workers from other parts of its business to take on some of the duties, such as staffing ticket barriers.
Three other trade unions which represent ScotRail staff, including train driver union Aslef, have accepted the pay rise on offer and this increase has been put in place for them and non-unionised ScotRail workers.
RMT regional organiser in Scotland Mick Hogg said the transport minister's comments were "nonsense" and claimed the union had been "stonewalled" for months.
He said while there had been movement over a separate issue of rest day working, there had been no progress on pay and proposed efficiency savings.
"What that means is there are going to be booking office closures, job losses and station closures - and a denial for the most vulnerable people in society to get access to Scotland's trains," he said.
He said the RMT was pressing for both the removal of the efficiency savings and an improved pay offer, and was ready to resume talks at any time.
COP 26 runs from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November, with 120 world leaders and more than 30,000 visitors are expected in Glasgow.
The RMT is threatening strike action from 1 November, for the duration of the summit.
A separate dispute could see thousands of council workers across Scotland including refuse, recycling, maintenance and school catering and janitorial staff taking strike action during the second week of the climate talks.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Scottish ministers should have acted earlier to resolve the disputes.
"These unions are exploiting COP26 to their advantage and I think that's absolutely wrong," he said.
"But fundamentally the Scottish government have been found wanting, they've stood on the sidelines, done nothing about this until the last minute which is why there's potential for absolute chaos because the SNP Scottish government and Glasgow City Council haven't dealt with these issues soon enough."
Labour's shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said setting a deadline for the RMT to accept the offer was not the way to resolve the rail dispute.
"The derisory offer, that I think is of 2.2% - less than what inflation is currently running at - is a pay cut in real terms for people who kept the railways running during Covid," he said.
He said the dispute with council workers was an example of cuts "coming home to roost" after a decade of underinvestment in council services.