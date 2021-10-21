Scotland's papers: Needle spiking probe and Covid booster warning

Scotland's papers: Needle spiking probe and Covid booster warningPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Metro leads with the story that Police Scotland are investigating reports of women being spiked by injection in four of Scotland's cities, with the force speaking out over reports on social media about women being targeted.Image caption, The Courier says random testing of drinks and "venue patrols" will be introduced at St Andrews University in response to the increasing number of reports of spiking across the country.Image caption, Safety measures at Glasgow nightclub Nice N Sleazy are being "ramped up" after reports of women being spiked, with the venue issuing a plea for potential victims to come forward, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also leads with the needle spiking story, the newspaper saying that police are investigating a "small number" of incidents.Image caption, Calls have been made for the Covid-19 booster vaccine rollout in Scotland to be sped up amid "alarm" over continuing high case numbers, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, The i says UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told the public to get a third dose if eligible, use a mask in indoor spaces and meet outdoors where possible if we want a Christmas without restrictions.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says "filthy streets and transport turmoil" risks embarrassing Britain on the world stage if "significant problems" with the COP26 climate summit are not resolved within days.Image caption, A "shocking" analysis has revealed that almost a third of Scotland's streets have higher levels of toxic particle air pollution than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, says The Herald.Image caption, The most vulnerable Covid patients are set to be given antiviral pills to keep them out of hospital this winter after the UK government secured almost 750,000 courses of two treatments, reports The Times.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the "miracle pill", which could be available from next month, will "halve" the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid.Image caption, The Daily Record has the story of an Army veteran who is helping organise the community response to the Ayr gas blast. Robert Dunn, who served in Basra, told the newspaper the blast reminded him of explosions in Iraq.Image caption, The National says independence is the only way for people in Scotland to save their pensions after the Conservatives' "broken" triple-lock manifesto pledge "robbed" pensioners of nearly £500.Image caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of talking up the prospect of Scottish independence to hide her "appalling" record in government, reports the Daily Express.Image caption, "Keep calm Ma'am" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper saying that the Queen sparked "health fears" by cancelling her first royal duties in 15 years this week.Image caption, The Daily Star says Strictly Come Dancing teenage star Tilly Ramsay has "skewered" a radio presenter who called her a "chubby little thing".Image caption, An "aspiring musician" who downloaded the bomb-making manual The Anarchist Cookbook has told a court he is not a terrorist, just a "punk rocker", reports The Press and Journal.Image caption, The Evening Express says flashers in an Aberdeen park are targeting first-year students in nearby halls of residence.Image caption, A Dundee landlord is offering to rent his pub for free, reports the Evening Telegraph.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.