Scotland's papers: 'Miracle at No 3' and snub for carbon capture hub

Scotland's papers: 'Miracle at No 3' and snub for carbon capture hubPublished25 minutes agoImage caption, An aerial picture of the devastating aftermath of an explosion which "obliterated" a family's home in Kincaidston, Ayr, dominates the front page of The Scottish Sun. The paper says it is "a miracle" that a family of four survived the blast on Monday night.Image caption, The Daily Record uses the same dramatic image of the blast site and reports a couple and their two sons, aged 11 and 16, are seriously ill in three different hospitals. A neighbour told the paper: "If you heard the sound of the explosion and saw the aftermath you would not believe that anyone could survive."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also questions how anyone could have been pulled alive from the rubble. Investigations into the cause are ongoing but police said one line of inquiry is that the property was destroyed in a gas blast.Image caption, The Metro uses two drone pictures of the blast site on its front page and quotes Chris McNicol, who helped pull a child to safety. Mr McNicol also told how he could hear someone shouting from under the rubble.Image caption, As well the Kincaidston explosion, The Scotsman reports how Scotland has missed out on UK government backing to develop its first carbon capture and storage facility. Ministers said they remained committed to the potential of the Acorn project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, but the SNP described the decision as a "catastrophic blow".Image caption, The Herald continues its series of special reports, in conjunction with The Ferret, on "How green is Scotland?". On day two it highlights "shocking new figures" which reveal 1,100 species and habitats have been damaged by climate change.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports vulnerable Scots face a longer wait for their Covid booster jabs and accuses the SNP of "shifting the goalposts". The paper says some of those who qualify will have to wait until the middle of next month after the original rollout targets were "quietly ditched".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with criticism of the Scottish government's decision to force secondary school pupils to continue to wear face coverings. The paper reports critics of the move have branded it a "disgraceful U-turn".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also leads on the decision over masks in schools. The government said keeping the current rules in place would allow more time for 12-15 year olds to be vaccinated but the Scottish Conservatives said the announcement would be a "massive disappointment" for pupil and parents.Image caption, The Times opts for a picture of the Queen, who told business leaders she was "proud of Britain's efforts to move towards a sustainable future". But the paper leads on warnings from the Treasury that "new taxes or reduced public spending" will be needed to pay for the UK's climate plan - adding that "splits [have] emerged at the top of government over the cost of decarbonisation".Image caption, The i says government scientific advisers who used to meet weekly are now meeting once a month "because of lessened demand from ministers for their input". That's despite "cases, hospital admissions and deaths increasing" and fears of a winter wave, the paper says - as well as suggestions from scientists that a new variant could be between 10% and 15% more infectious.Image caption, SNP MPs plan to meet in a bid to "sharpen focus" on independence by prioritising a campaign to win hearts and minds, reports The National.Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, A knife-wielding man threatened binmen outside his home during an angry confrontation, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Courier leads with "fury" over school plans to axe Halloween parties amid concerns over the spread of Covid.Image caption, The Evening Express says pubs and clubs in Aberdeen face being boycotted over drink spiking.Image caption, Council tenants are being urged to take part in a consultation in a bid to prevent a £108 rent rise, reports the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, A "cowardly and vicious" man jailed for attacking a female co-worker has been convicted of possessing materials on how to make a bomb, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, And the Queen makes an appearance on the front page of the Daily Star. The paper reports that she "slapped down a mag which took liberties by selecting her as its Oldie Of The Year - at the tender age of 95".