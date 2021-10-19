Sir David Amess: MPs and MSPs invited to police safety briefings
- Published
Police Scotland's most senior officer has invited MPs and MSPs to safety briefings "as a priority" following the killing of Sir David Amess.
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said four virtual sessions had been scheduled with specialist officers.
The force had previously shared National Counter Terrorism Security Office guidance with politicians.
Sir David was stabbed multiple times at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
In his letter, seen by BBC Scotland, Mr Livingston said the Conservative MP's death had "rightly given rise to wide-spread shock and distress".
He said Police Scotland had scheduled a series of one-hour briefings on Thursday and Friday.
Mr Livingstone wrote: "I recognise this comes at short notice, however consider it important to extend this invitation as a matter of priority.
"I hope that you are able to join the security briefings and, of course, if you have any specific personal concerns please raise them with your own local area commander."
As well as contacting politicians at Westminster and Holyrood, the force has shared guidance with local government body Cosla for distribution to councillors.
The chief constable pledged that his officers would do all they could to offer support following the attack on Sir David.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, which police are treating as a terrorist incident.
Mr Livingstone added: "While such attacks are rare, they are shocking and utterly unacceptable. It is vital our elected politicians are able to carry out their duties safely.
"You have my full support in delivering your public service."
Personal safety
His letter concludes: "I would urge you to use 999 in an emergency if you at any time feel under threat.
"I wish you and your families well and thank you for the continued political leadership and public service you provide across the country."
Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone said MSPs would be given police security advice as a "matter of urgency" following the attack on Friday.
She said MSPs could discuss with officers any "threats and fears" for the safety of their staff and families.
The Scottish Parliament's head of security also issued a reminder of safety arrangements in place.
Police Scotland said there was "no specific threat to Scotland", but confirmed it was working with UK policing colleagues to ensure all MSPs and MPs were aware of personal safety advice.