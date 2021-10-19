Family of four seriously injured in Ayr explosion
- Published
A family of four are in a serious condition after an explosion destroyed their home in South Ayrshire.
Four properties were caught up in the blast in Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area of Ayr at 19:10 on Monday.
Police said a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A 47-year-old man is in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while an 11-year-old boy is in the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.
Chief Insp Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: "This is a complex incident and a number of different agencies are working together to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"Our thoughts are with the family and everyone in the local community affected by this."
He added that a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was being carried out to determine the cause of the explosion.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.