Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 and 15 October.

Image source, Gary Ward
Image caption, It dawned on me: Gary Ward left at 03:30 to hike up Stob Dubh and Stob Coire in Glencoe to see the sunrise.
Image source, Gordon Page
Image caption, Monster view: Gordon Page said he took this picture of 'beautiful Loch Ness from Fort Augustus'.
Image source, Niall Fraser
Image caption, Watered down: Niall Fraser The beautifully picturesque Invermoriston Falls on a moody autumn morning.
Image source, Audrey Macdonald
Image caption, Mushrooming out of control: Audrey Macdonald spotted this stunning array of fungi on an early morning autumnal walk in Nairn.
Image source, Heidi Muir
Image caption, The calm before the storm: Heidi Muir took this photo of Ardvasar Marina on Skye looking over to the mainland.
Image source, Derek Brown
Image caption, Fish supper: Derek Brown took this photograph of a grey heron feeding
Image source, Rachel MacSween
Image caption, Edin-brrrr Castle: Rachel MacSween took this picture of Edinburgh Castle on a cold but clear and beautiful day.
Image source, Marianne Mann
Image caption, Pigment of your imagination: Marianne Mann said the colours were very impressive at Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
Image source, Alistair Stevenson
Image caption, Grave danger: Alistair Stevenson took this picture of a plant taking over a gravediggers hut at St Mungo in Lockerbie.
Image source, Rob Young
Image caption, In plane sight: Rob Young took this photograph of a low flying USAF MC130 just skimming the trees in the Great Glen near Laggan dam.
Image source, Alan Bond
Image caption, Outstanding in your field: Alan Bond took this drone picture of a combine harvester, harvesting the wheat from just behind his house in Stuartfield.
Image source, Freck Fraser
Image caption, Beak-a-boo: Freck Fraser took a picture of the often shy and reclusive Eurasian Jay, taken in his garden at Belladrum.
Image source, Jillian Neil
Image caption, Ewe funny sheep: Jillian Neil took a picture of her friendly neighbours during a stay in Lindores
Image source, Gayle McIntyre
Image caption, Soaperstar: Gayle McIntyre took this picture of a student being hosed down after the Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews – the first to be held in two years.
Image source, Ryan Laverty
Image caption, The fountain of youth: Ryan Laverty's daughter Aria, taking full advantage of the water fountains just recently opened next to the V&A Dundee, as part of the Waterfront renovation project.
Image source, Victor Tregubov
Image caption, Orange you glad it's autumn? Victor Tregubov saw the beautiful colours of the changing leaves at River Tay in Pitlochry.
Image source, Tom Wheelan
Image caption, Living on the edge: Tom Wheelan took this picture on his "journey to the edge of the world" to the archipelago of St Kilda.
Image source, Lyndsay Saunders
Image caption, Lamborghini: Lyndsay Saunders took this snap of a Hebridean 'taxi' on the Isle of Harris whilst travelling in her campervan
Image source, Kirsty Brien
Image caption, Little shredder: Kirsty Brien took this picture of her seven-year-old son, Seth, on Harris where she has moved with her family.
Image source, Chris Boyle
Image caption, Catch of the day: Chris Boyle took this picture of a salmon leaping at Buchanty Spout, Perthshire.
Image source, Howard Dodds
Image caption, I have so mushroom in my heart for you: Howard Dodds took this photo of a fly agaric at Carron Valley Reservoir.
Image source, Glenys Norquay
Image caption, Go with the flow: Glenys Norquay said her visit to the Birks of Aberfeldy in Perthshire was full of autumn colour.
Image source, Lindsey Harper
Image caption, Feet first: Lindsey Harper said her son Rory was having so much fun on the zip wire at Crieff Hydro.
Image source, Patrick Hutton
Image caption, Swan Lake: Patrick Hutton said this young swan was dipping its feet in the Musselburgh Lagoon.
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption, The ghostess with the mostest: Mark Reynolds took this spooky snap of the ruined Jedburgh Abbey and its ghastly face in the windows.
Image source, Seria Hogg
Image caption, Time to reflect: Seria Hogg took this photo at the start of the Caledonian Canal in Fort William during a cycling trip around Scotland.
Image source, Hailey Beaupre
Image caption, Hailey Beaupre said this photo of the Quiraing on the Isle of Skye is the best she has ever taken.
Image source, Shona Finlayson
Image caption, Duck giving itself a quack: Shona Finlayson thought it looked like this duck was clapping at at Biggar boating pond.
Image source, John Kerr
Image caption, Squirrel Nutkin: John Kerr took this picture of squirrels looking for nuts at Argaty near Doune on a beautiful calm day.
Image source, Elaine Malone
Image caption, Unbeleafable: Elaine Malone took this picture of one of the "new helpers" at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital community garden.
Image source, Richard Cooper
Image caption, Peak preview: Richard Cooper waited for 20 minutes for the cloud to clear to reveal a light dusting of snow on the pinnacles of An Teallach.
Image source, Liz Haimlton
Image caption, Fairy umbrellas: Liz Hamilton took this picture of these porcelain mushrooms growing on a beech tree at Haddo Country Park, Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Marianne McKiggan
Image caption, Red flag: Marianne McKiggan took this picture on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh showing Kinetika Beach of Dreams, an installation of 500 pennant flags.
Image source, Danny McCafferty
Image caption, View from above: Danny McCafferty took this picture of Hope street in Glasgow from his office window.
Image source, Curtis Welsh
Image caption, Good mood: Curtis Welsh took this picture of Armanda, the Highland Cow, quietly chewing her cud and admiring the peaceful and empty golden sands at Hushinish on the Island of Harris.
Image source, Margaret Winton
Image caption, Go ahead: Margaret Winton said she was "intrigued" by the Floating Heads installation at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.
Image source, Charlie Scott
Image caption, I'm hearing what you sea: Charlie Scott took this picture of the "impressive" waves at Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Scott Renton
Image caption, Leap of faith: Scott Renton took this picture of his daughter, Elspeth, during a trip to Nairn in the October holidays.

