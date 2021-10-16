Scotland's papers: MP safety review and terror probe into death

Scotland's papers: MP safety review and terror probe into deathPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery, dominates many of the front pages. The Daily Record says the member for Southend West had been attending a meeting at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex when he was attacked.Image caption, The Sun carries a picture of Sir David holding a dog in front of Big Ben. It says counter-terrorism police and MI5 are investigating whether the man arrested over the killing was influenced by terrorism.Image caption, The Scotsman tells how what should have been a normal working day for the well-respected MP turned into tragedy. The paper carries tributes to Sir David from figures across the political spectrum.Image caption, The Herald leads with the Metropolitan Police announcing that the stabbing of the Conservative MP has been declared a terrorist incident. The early investigation has revealed "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism", the force said.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also focuses on tributes being paid to Sir David, who was described by colleagues as "one of the kindest people in politics". First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the killing was "awful beyond words".Image caption, The National also carries Ms Sturgeon's tribute, which added that "elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock".Image caption, The Press and Journal focuses on the announcement by Home Secretary Priti Patel that she has asked police forces to immediately review security arrangements for MPs.Image caption, The Courier says Prime Minister Boris Johnson told how he was "shocked and saddened" and described Sir David as "a fine public servant, and a much-loved friend and colleague".Image caption, The Telegraph says a 25-year-old British man of Somali origin has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A piece written by Conservative grandee Michael Portillo says that Sir David's "dependability proved to be his vulnerability". Portillo describes his friend as a "very devoted constituency MP".Image caption, The Daily Mail paints a picture of the Tory MP as a family man, with a photograph of him smiling as he gives one of his four daughters away at her wedding weeks ago. The paper says counter-terrorism officers and MI5 are probing whether there is a terror link to the attack.Image caption, The Daily Express describes Sir David as a "kind and gentle" politician. It says he was stabbed to death in front of horrified onlookers as he held his regular constituency surgery in a church.Image caption, The i weekend edition carries a picture of Sir David, as well as police officers at the scene. Its headline is "Killed serving the people". It says British politics is in "mourning" and the community is in shock.Image caption, "How could it happen again?" asks the Daily Star, as it also carries a smiling picture of Sir David with a dog. It describes him as a campaigning MP.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Glasgow Times highlights a charity warning that an increasing number of newly-released prisoners are having to sleep on the streets. Homeless Project Scotland says there is an issue with men being released late in the day with no support.Image caption, The Evening Express has an interview with a woman who was left paralysed because of mistakes made during an operation.Image caption, The Dundee Weekend Telegraph reports on a former Black Watch soldier blaming his attack on a former partner on the trauma he suffered while serving in Afghanistan.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.