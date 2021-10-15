Scotland's papers: Rail and refuse 'chaos' fears during COP26 summit

Scotland's papers: Rail and refuse 'chaos' fears during COP26 summitPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, News that Scotland's rail network will be hit by strikes during the UN climate summit in Glasgow makes the front page of The Herald. ScotRail staff will strike for 12 days. The action comes as GMB cleansing workers in Glasgow and Unite's Stagecoach staff have also voted to take industrial action during COP26.Image caption, The Scotsman also covers the story about the strike action, pointing out that the planned industrial action could be a "major embarrassment" for Scotland given the summit is expected to draw thousands of people to Glasgow.Image caption, Sticking with the COP26 summit, The Times focuses on whether China's President Xi Jinping will attend the conference. It says Boris Johnson has been advised by diplomats that President Xi won't attend, prompting fears that it could mean China will refuse to set new climate change goals.Image caption, Comments made by the Queen about the climate crisis make the front page of several papers, including the Scottish Daily Mail. During the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff yesterday, the Queen was speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall and the parliament's presiding officer when her remarks were picked up on the event's live stream, the paper says. She referred to the upcoming COP26 climate summit of world leaders in Glasgow, and said: "It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."Image caption, On its front page, the Scottish Sun gives the monarch the title "Her Majesty The Green" and also carries the Queen's comments picked up during her visit to Wales.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that protesters who block major roads during the UN climate conference in Glasgow will be moved and may face arrest. Specialist squads will "go in hard", the paper reports, if protestors are blocking roads.Image caption, The National focuses on a new public consultation about the redrawing of Scotland's electoral map. Population changes mean Scotland is due to lose two MPs as part of the review, while England will gain 10.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with comments by a senior Police Scotland officer who has apologised to victims of "abhorrent" sexual abuse by serving officers.Image caption, The i front page focuses on changes to the Covid testing requirements for people travelling abroad from England. The paper claims this is expected to lead to a surge in holiday bookings.Image caption, The Daily Express leads on a new study that suggests statins may cut your risk of dying from Covid.Image caption, A claim that the Tayside division of Police Scotland is "broken" due to a lack of staff and a surge in attacks on officers makes the front page of The Courier.Image caption, A chalk art display outside a gallery in Aberdeen was accidently washed away by council staff before anyone got to see it, the Press and Journal reports. Aberdeen City Council has described the incident as an "unfortunate misunderstanding".Image caption, Concerns that the Scottish Green Party's influence on the Scottish government could scupper upgrade plans for the A90 make the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, The Dundee Evening Telegraph reports that a care worker in the city has been struck off after complaints about an image she shared on Facebook which was believed to have mocked disabled people.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that residents in a conservation area in an expensive part of the city want the council to tarmac over their cobbled streets because they say speeding traffic is causing too much noise.Image caption, The success of a detection dog called Boo, who has helped seize £200,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes, is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Daily Star's main story takes aim at the prime minister who is currently in Marbella. Alongside a picture of a topless Boris Johnson surrounded by greenery, the paper says: "A yeti spotted in Spain yesterday seems to have forgotten the no carbs before Marbs rule. And in totally unconnected news, where's Bozo?"Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.