Scotland's papers: Young father murdered and 'deadliest' Covid delays

Scotland's papers: Young father murdered and 'deadliest' Covid delaysPublished42 minutes agoImage caption, The murder of a 23-year-old man in what police believe was a random attack on a street in North Ayrshire makes the front page of The Scottish Sun. The paper reports that Sean McKay was walking home from work on Sunday evening when he was assaulted by a man.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with a new report by MPs which concludes the UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures. The cross-party group said the delay in introducing the first lockdown cost lives.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail describes the report as "devastating", saying it lays bare the "blunders" made during the pandemic. The paper focuses on the report's finding that many thousands of people living in care homes "died needlessly" - and the elderly were seen as an "afterthought".Image caption, The mistakes made by ministers and top scientists are described as "astonishing", the i says. The paper says ministers were "blinded by groupthink" which meant the UK did not learn from what was happening elsewhere in the world.Image caption, For the Metro, the findings from the health and science committees are "damning". Chaos and delays by the government and scientific advisers cost lives, the paper says - and adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance are "in the firing line".Image caption, A ballot of nurses over potential strike action makes the lead story in The Scotsman. Scotland's nurses have been offered an average 4% pay rise but unions say it is not enough.Image caption, The Times leads with the latest on the gas price crisis. According to the paper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is supporting multimillion-pound bailout loans for energy-intensive industries that could close with spiralling costs.Image caption, Amid fears of food shortages in the run-up to Christmas, the Daily Express seeks to reassure shoppers on its front page. The paper quotes an industry expert who says retailers are "pulling out all the stops" and working hard with supply chains to make sure shelves are stocked.Image caption, A new cholesterol-lowering drug which has been approved for use in Scotland is the focus of The Herald's front page. It is hoped the drug will reduce the number of people suffering from heart disease.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which says the tax rises planned by Boris Johnson for the NHS and social care are not enough, and that the proposed health and social care levy may need to double in order to tackle the crisis.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that dozens of electric cars bought by the city council have been left to gather dust in parking lots.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News carries calls to take urgent action after a dramatic reduction in the number of after-school sports clubs across the city.Image caption, A woman's "death-bed plea" for a neighbour to look after her daughter makes the front page of the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The latest evidence in a terrorism trial is the lead story in The Courier. The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Sam Imrie - who is accused of preparing acts of terror, including planning an attack on an Islamic centre in Fife - was "infatuated" with Hitler.Image caption, A climb to the top of Ben Nevis in honour of an Aberdeen woman makes the front page of the city's Evening Express.Image caption, News that a rocket company has signed a deal with a space launch facility planned for a Shetland island makes the front page of the Press and Journal.Image caption, The National reports the findings of its flag-counting request to Scotland's 32 councils.Image caption, The Daily Star's top story is on Heinz, which reportedly wants to replace plastic ketchup bottles with eco-friendly glass ones. But the company's boss says the problem with glass bottles is that customers don't like banging them on the bottom to get the last drops out.