Employment rate in Scotland continues to rise
- Published
The number of people in employment in Scotland continued to rise slightly in the past three months, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said more than 2,630,000 people aged 16-64 were working between June and August.
It followed another slight increase in last month's figures.
The latest rate of 74.3% was 0.3 of a percentage point up on the previous quarter but still 1.1 percentage points lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Across the UK last month, there was an employment rate of 75.3%.
The unemployment rate in Scotland remained at 4.4%.
The furlough, or job retention scheme, came to an end on 30 September.
According to research by the Resolution Foundation, almost one million workers were believed to still be on the scheme when it closed.
Many forecasters, including the Bank of England, said they would expect a small rise in unemployment after the scheme was scrapped.