Minimum alcohol pricing in Scotland had 'minimal impact' on crime
The introduction of minimum unit pricing of alcohol (MUP) in Scotland had a minimal impact on drink-related crime, a new study suggests.
Research from Manchester Metropolitan University analysed Police Scotland data to understand how MUP, introduced in May 2018, affected various crimes.
It found no significant statistical changes in alcohol-related crime, disorder and public nuisance offences.
The data covered the period from January 2015 to January 2020.
The latest research published by Public Health Scotland, which includes the 21 months after MUP was implemented, indicated there was also little change in non-alcohol-related crimes such as drug-related offences.
In May 2018, Scotland became the first country in the world to bring in minimum unit pricing for alcohol, which was set at 50p per unit of alcohol.
It targeted low-cost, high-strength beverages, seen as a source of problem drinking.
A different study published in May this year found that alcohol sales fell by almost 8% after the policy was introduced in Scotland.
Jon Bannister, a criminology professor at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the reduction in the quantity of alcohol bought has had "minimal impact on the levels of alcohol-related crime, disorder and public nuisance reported in Scotland".
Offences in each area were already found to be going down prior to the introduction of MUP.
"On the whole, the limited discernible impact of MUP on alcohol-related crime, disorder and public nuisance suggests that the reduction in off-trade alcohol sales that followed implementation is below that required to deliver a reduction in crime," Prof Bannister added.
"Or, if crime did reduce, it has done so at a scale that the evaluation could not identify".
The study included research into how MUP affected small retailers, people drinking at harmful levels, and children and young people.
Researchers were also able to compare additional data provided by police in Greater Manchester, where there is no MUP policy, with alcohol-related crime and disorder in Greater Glasgow.
There were limited changes observed across types of crime, across local authority areas in Scotland.
MUP 'should be at least 65p'
Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, described the findings as "disappointing" given the reduction in off-sales consumption and said early indications were that MUP had "saved lives".
Ms Douglas reiterated previous calls for the Scottish government to increase the unit minimum price, initially set in 2012 before a lengthy legal challenge delayed its introduction, to "at least 65p per unit".
"Setting it at this level will make good the effects of inflation and, more importantly it will increase the positive benefits of the policy by reducing consumption, saving and improving more lives and preventing a new generation from developing an unhealthy relationship with alcohol," she added.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said "all potential aspects" of the impact of the policy are being kept under regular review by Public Health Scotland, including the minimum unit price.
She said: "We will consider all relevant emerging evidence, including the impact of the pandemic on the economy, people's incomes and alcohol affordability.
"We are committed to ensuring we have an effective level of minimum unit price in place so we can reduce alcohol-related harms."
Dr Karl Ferguson, of Public Health Scotland, said the study's findings are in line with previous PHS studies which reported limited evidence of increased theft or illicit substance use as a result of MUP.
Further studies will analyse the impact of the policy on ambulance call-outs, hospital admissions and deaths.