Scotland's papers: Student nurses drafted in and police assault claims

Scotland's papers: Student nurses drafted in and police assault claimsPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with two different sets of figures which show the number of sexual misconduct allegations made against Police Scotland officers in recent years. The paper points out nobody has been dismissed as a result of the allegations.Image caption, Fully trained but not yet registered nurses working in hospitals is the lead story in the Scottish Daily Mail. The report comes amid unprecedented pressure on NHS staffing levels caused by Covid and increased demand for health services.Image caption, Beneath the headline "Gas price clash over bailout for factories", the i reports that factories could close in days as energy prices soar, risking "permanent damage" to the steel industry. UK government business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has failed to guarantee enough energy to heat homes this winter, the paper reports.Image caption, "Look who's not talking," Metro says, as the paper joins several others to lead on Chancellor Rishi Sunak's denials that the Treasury is involved in talks about emergency packages to help businesses during the energy crisis. Mr Kwarteng said he was speaking with Mr Sunak to get support for firms, but a Treasury official told Sky News: "This is not the first time the business secretary has made things up in interviews. To be crystal clear, the Treasury are not involved in any talks."Image caption, After the Treasury made its discontent clear, Mr Kwarteng appeared on Times Radio insisting there were "lots of conversations" taking place with Mr Sunak's department about the crisis, the Times notes. The business secretary said he had not asked Mr Sunak for anything but "we are always in conversation with the Treasury and we're always talking about how we can support British business".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph notes that the latest government row comes days after Mr Kwarteng was criticised by other Cabinet ministers for failing to act quicker to tackle the petrol shortages.Image caption, The National leads with what it calls a "Brexit Slump" and data from HM Revenue & Customs which the paper reports shows a fall in Scottish exports.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with comments by Heinz boss Miguel Patricio that the cost of essential items would rise and customers would just "have to get used to it". A typical family of four could be £1,800 worse off by the end of the year, the Centre for Economic and Business Research estimates.Image caption, The Herald front page focuses on what has been described as a UK government "blunder" where it failed to appoint a new devolution minister during last month's reshuffle.Image caption, People protesting about the Covid vaccination "ambushed OAPs", according to the front page of the Daily Record, which carries a picture of the scene outside a vaccination clinic in Ayr.Image caption, The Sun leads on Tyson Fury's victory against Deontay Wilder at the weekend. Fury has declared himself the "the greatest" heavyweight boxer of his era, adding: "I believe I could beat anyone in history."Image caption, The prospect of the road through Holyrood Park being permanently closed to traffic is the focus of the Edinburgh Evening News front page.Image caption, A forensic artist from Inverness hoping to help solve a 50-year-old mystery death in Norway makes the front page of the Press and Journal. The anonymous victim is known as the Isdal Woman and the case was recently the subject of a BBC podcast series.Image caption, A ram raid attack on a garage in Dundee makes the front page of the city's Evening Telegraph.Image source, courierImage caption, A couple who had to cancel their wedding after the groom was diagnosed with two brain tumours is the main story on the front page of The Courier.Image caption, Aberdeen's Evening Express leads with a court story about a man who beat up the parents of a woman he was dating for the first time.Image caption, The role of a poverty relief scheme in Glasgow city centre is the lead story in the Glasgow Times, under the headline "How can you stand by and ignore this?".Image caption, And the Daily Star leads on the weather, saying a -10C "polar vortex" is heading to the UK, just as the gas supply chaos could send house bills "sky high".