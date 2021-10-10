Lorna Slater: COP26 protests 'must not endanger human life'
- Published
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has backed protestors who plan to cause disruption during COP26 but said they must not endanger human life.
The global event is expected to attract demonstrators to Glasgow in large numbers and it is likely some will attempt to block roads.
Police Scotland has said it would facilitate safe and peaceful protest.
Ms Slater told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show she sympathises with those who believe more action is needed.
She said: "Protest is meant to be disruptive and we do have a legal right to protest in the country which should, absolutely, be protected.
"If you think a couple of weeks of disruption of protests is upsetting wait until you see Glasgow half under water when we reach 3.5 degrees of global warming.
"That will be very disruptive."
Both Ms Slater and her Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie have said they plan to join protests at COP26.
The UN summit will be held at the Scottish Event Campus from 31 October until 12 November.
World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend and it is will to be policed by about 10,000 officers a day.
In England hundreds of climate protesters from Insulate Britain have been arrested in recent weeks after blocking major roads including motorways.
The group is supported by some members of Extinction Rebellion (XR), which also uses disruptive tactics to campaign for climate action.
Asked where she would draw the line, Ms Slater made reference to the protests south of the border.
She said: "I would draw the line at things that would endanger human life.
"For example there was a rumour, that has since been disproved, that some protestors were stopping emergency vehicles. That turned out not to be true but, of course, protestors must allow emergency services through."
On road blockades, she added: "Extinction Rebellion have done it several times but they always make sure the emergency services can get through."
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.