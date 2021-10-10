CO26: Scots urged to open up their homes to attendees
- Published
The Scottish government is urging people to open their doors and provide affordable or free accommodation to COP26 attendees.
Nearly 700 households have already signed up to the COP26 Homestay Network, operated by the third sector.
But Scottish Greens minister Patrick Harvie issued a fresh appeal on behalf of those reliant on low-cost options.
The climate summit will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow from 31 October until 12 November.
Each member of the United Nations has been invited, meaning nearly 120 heads of state are expected to attend along with around 20,000 accredited delegates.
On Friday it emerged Pope Francis will not travel to Scotland but US President Joe Biden has said he is "anxious" to be there and the Queen has confirmed she will attend.
Mr Harvie said environmental issues are being felt in some of the world's poorest countries and any deals struck at the watershed summit will require input from those on the frontline.
He said: "We know that the impacts of climate change are not felt equally. In fact, those countries and people least responsible for the climate crisis are the ones most severely affected by it.
"It is vital that the voices of those most affected by the climate crisis are heard and acted upon."
Mr Harvie praised the "tradition of solidarity" embodied by the scheme.
He added: "Accommodation at any COP climate conference is challenging and Glasgow is no exception.
"This scheme gives local hosts a chance to do their bit to ensure a successful summit, meeting remarkable people from around the world while supporting the global movement to tackle climate change."
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.