COP26: Drones affected by temporary airspace restrictions
- Published
Drones will be affected by temporary airspace restrictions being put in place across a large area of Scotland for the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
The restrictions will apply to aircraft including drones and hot air balloons.
However, large planes scheduled to carry passengers or freight will be allowed to fly as normal.
The restrictions will cover Glasgow and the west, parts of Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The Civil Aviation Authority and Police Scotland said they would begin at 23:59 on 30 of October and end at 23:59 on 13 November "to help protect the safety of the public, people attending the COP26 event and, the aviation community".
Some of the world's most powerful and influential people will be in Scotland for the UN climate change conference including the US president.
People wanting to fly in restricted airspace during the conference will need permission from Police Scotland, as well as air traffic control and the airfield, at least 24 hours before the proposed flight.
Insp Graeme Rankin, from Police Scotland's aviation safety and security unit, said: "Temporary airspace restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of aviators, the public and world leaders, heads of state and delegates attending the COP26 conference.
"Police Scotland have a responsibility to take measures to protect the aviating and general public who stay in, work in, visit or fly over Scotland.
"Although there is no specific threat related to the event, we will be prepared for any eventuality."
He added: "Ignoring the restrictions, or flying in an irresponsible manner anywhere constitutes a number of offences and may put the safety of aviators and others at risk."
If anyone has concerns about low-flying aircraft or drone use in the restricted airspace, they should phone 999. Police have asked that if there are "No Drone Zone" signs nearby, the caller should provide the unique number on the sign.