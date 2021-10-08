COP26: Pope will not travel to Glasgow for climate summit
Pope Francis will not travel to Glasgow for the UN's climate conference next month, the Vatican has confirmed.
It had been rumoured that the 84-year-old would attend COP26 - but the Vatican said its delegation would be led by Cardinal Parolin, its secretary of state.
