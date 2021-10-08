Scotland's papers: Murdered mum family plea and COP26 motorway warning

Scotland's papers: Murdered mum family plea and COP26 motorway warningPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Scottish Sun Image source, The Scotsman Image source, The TimesImage source, Scottish Daily Mail Image source, Scottish Daily ExpressImage source, The National Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage source, The CourierImage source, Evening ExpressImage source, Evening TelegraphImage source, Press and Journal Image source, Daily StarRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.