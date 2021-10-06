Scotland's papers: Winter boost for NHS and PM's vow to 'fix' Britain

Scotland's papers: Winter boost for NHS and PM's vow to 'fix' BritainPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish government's announcement of a £300m funding package to help health services get through the winter features on the front of many of Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman reports that opposition parties say the move is "too little, too late".Image caption, The Herald reports that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the pressure on NHS services was "likely to get worse". The winter funding plan includes hiring of extra support workers, cash for care at home services and a pay rise for care staff.Image caption, The Scottish government's £300m funding package is the biggest winter boost for the NHS since devolution, writes the i newspaper. It says senior doctors have "serious concerns" about patient safety in A&E wards under current pressures.Image caption, The first minister has apologised for the "chaotic rollout" of the country's vaccine passport app, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper accuses Nicola Sturgeon of trying to "shift blame onto the NHS" for the botched introduction of the app.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that three child kidnap and murder plot suspects arrested in Scotland are being sent home to the US to face justice. Valerie Perfect Hayes, Gary 'Blake' Reburn and Jennifer Amnott have been held in Scottish prisons since they were found living in Glasgow in 2018.Image caption, The other main story in several of the papers is Boris Johnson's speech to the Conservative Party conference, with the Daily Express reporting that the prime minister will promise to tackle problems head-on "after decades of drift and dither".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also reports on the PM's conference speech, saying he has got the "guts" to make the UK a high-wage country. He is expected to promise to tackle problems his successors ignored and to reject "uncontrolled immigration".Image caption, The Metro picks up a different conference message from the prime minister. The paper says he dismissed problems such as rising prices, shortages, culls of pigs by farmers and a lack of lorry drivers and said it was the job of industry, not government, to resolve them.Image caption, The Times reports that the prime minister will announce a rise in the minimum wage in a few weeks, from £8.91 an hour to about £9.42 for people aged over 23. The move is part of his pledge to end the "broken" model of a low-wage, low-growth economy, the paper says.Image caption, Northern Scotland will be hit hardest by the energy crisis, the Press and Journal writes. It says fuel poverty in the Highlands is due to be discussed at a summit in Sutherland on Friday. with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes among the speakers.Image caption, The Courier reports that a former manager at a Dr Noodles restaurant has been jailed for a £47,000 fraud. It says she embezzled the cash from the business to live 'beyond her means'.Image caption, The National writes that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has described the Scottish Border as "little more than a sign", with his comments described as "nonsense" by historian Professor Tom Devine.Image caption, A man's cannabis cultivation was discovered by police investigating a humming noise and sound of running water coming from his flat in Aberdeen, the Evening Express reports.Image caption, An NHS Lothian vaccination centre in Leith has been forced to turn people away amid reports of "massive" queues outside, writes the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, A Dundee charity says it could face a £1,000 bill after vandals went on a wrecking spree at a community garden, reports the Evening Telegraph. Yusuf Youth Initiative says a marquee was slashed and racist graffiti was scrawled at Victoria Gardens.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that parents have criticised an 'ill-thought out' car free zone after 'near misses' at a school in the city's west end.Image caption, A mock-up of Tory Party chairman Oliver Dowden on an exercise bike appears on the front page of the Daily Star, which reports his remarks that office workers should get off their £1,350 Peloton cycles and get back into the office.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.