Your pictures of Scotland: 1-8 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 October.

Image source, Frank Urban
Image caption, Solo rower: Frank Urban took this image of a "stunning sunrise" on the Forth and Clyde Canal.
Image source, Eilean Low
Image caption, Bench boost: A "dally among the dahlias" at the walled garden in Belleisle Park, Ayr, sent in by Eilean Low.
Image source, Diana Carswell
Image caption, Blown away: Diana Carswell took a stroll along a breezy Southern Upland Way between Killantringan Lighthouse and Portpatrick.
Image source, Judith McIntyre
Image caption, Seeing double: "I checked and yes, there is an area called Glenelg on the red planet," says Judith McIntyre.
Image source, David Rae
Image caption, Gone fishing: David Rae caught the end of the season on a "perfect afternoon" on Loch Macaterick in the Galloway Forest.
Image source, Nick Crowther
Image caption, Mull it over: Nick Crowther snapped the view from his ferry window on his way to the island.
Image source, Colin Tennant
Image caption, Chilly dippers: Colin Tennant caught these "enthusiastic swimmers" in Rigg Bay for an event being held as part of Wigtown Book Festival.
Image source, Jim McLean
Image caption, Great Scott: Sir Walter's "wee but and ben" - Abbotsford House - from Jim McLean.
Image source, Carolyn Eva
Image caption, Storm warning: Carolyn Eva saw this ominous sky while looking down the Cromarty Firth.
Image source, Emma Campbell
Image caption, High flyer: Sunset at Cramond beach, Edinburgh, as Emma Campbell captured "father and daughter in the autumn sun".
Image source, Shirley Weir
Image caption, Expressive eyes: Storm, a 10-metre tall puppet made of recycled materials, at Irvine beach from Shirley Weir.
Image source, James Simpson
Image caption, Bending branches: "Looking down over the Forth Valley from Balerno," says James Simpson.
Image source, Lyndsey Hart
Image caption, Bright lights: Lyndsey Hart sent in this image of the River Clyde at night.
Image source, Mike Tolmie
Image caption, Let us prey: "Had to stop to catch my breath and whilst doing so became aware of this kestrel hovering overhead," says Mike Tolmie, at Dechmont Hill in Livingston. "Luckily there was a break in the clouds and the light caught his plumage wonderfully".
Image source, Ross Anderson
Image caption, To the fore: A rainbow lands on the famous links at St Andrews during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links, from Ross Anderson.
Image source, Jason Turner
Image caption, Countryside colours: Jason Turner spotted this section of the Colinton Tunnel mural depicting local wildlife.
Image source, Emma Legge
Image caption, Mellow yellow: "I loved this bright scene taken at Craigtoun Country Park in St Andrews," says Emma Legge.
Image source, Jane Sayliss
Image caption, Seals of approval: This group were spotted "soaking up the sun" in Gruniard Bay by Jane Sayliss.
Image source, Andrew Millar
Image caption, Nifty shades of grey: An atmospheric black and white image of Loch Ness from Andrew Millar.
Image source, Daniel Anderson
Image caption, Millport bound: The ferry leaving Largs for Cumbrae at sunset taken by Daniel Anderson.
Image source, Ian Jackson
Image caption, Split scene: "Reflections of Aberdeen" - submitted by Ian Jackson.
Image source, Tom Kelly
Image caption, Salmon special: Tom Kelly says it was "incredible" to watch them leaping on the River Almond in Perthshire.
Image source, MO Griffiths
Image caption, On the wing: "A small Tortoiseshell butterfly feeding on the last of this year's sunflowers," says Mo Griffiths.
Image source, Amanda Pirie
Image caption, I love Arran: Autumn light in Glen Rosa from Amanda Pirie.
Image source, Allan Brooks
Image caption, Nature's umbrella: "An ant's perspective of a mushroom," says Allan Brooks.
Image source, Joanna Skwarski
Image caption, Stunning scene: "We were on our first family holiday since lockdown this week and imagine my delight to have snapped this picture of Bow Fiddle Rock whilst we were touring round Aberdeenshire," says Joanna Skwarski.
Image source, Jim Casey
Image caption, Easy tiger: Taken at the Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig near Aviemore, by Jim Casey.
Image source, Dave Stewart
Image caption, Fish course: This hungry heron was pictured by Dave Stewart at Water of Leith, Edinburgh.
Image source, Gordon Bain
Image caption, An uplifting photo: Gordon Bain captured this Coastguard and RNLI exercise shot at Kessock.
Image source, Eileen Lea
Image caption, Towering beauty: "Dun Na Cuaiche tower at Inveraray through the arch on the Oban road", says Eileen Lea.
Image source, Lachlan Gillies
Image caption, Blue sky thinking: "I took this photo while running in the Pentland Hills", says Lachlan Gillies. "I didn’t look at the photo until I got home but when I tapped on one of the filters this amazing picture emerged which seemed to drape the sky over the electrical cables between the pylons".
Image source, Curtis Welsh
Image caption, Capital sun: "The setting sun over Edinburgh caught my eye from the Longniddry shoreline with Arthur's Seat, the Calton Hill and the castle being prominent on the skyline", says Curtis Welsh.
Image source, Johnston Craig
Image caption, Castles in the sky: "A crystal clear autumn sky brilliantly shows off Edinburgh Castle in silhouette form", says Johnston Craig.
Image source, Neil Lea
Image caption, Rays expectations: "Sunset on the Holy Loch, Sandbank", says Neil Lea, round the day - and this week's gallery - off in spectacular fashion.

