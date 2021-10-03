Scotland's papers: Pressure on PM and Queen's affection for Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pressure on PM and Queen's affection for ScotlandPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Scotland on SundayImage caption, Several of Scotland's Sunday papers lead with issues facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party conference begins. Scotland on Sunday reports that the SNP is demanding an apology for the UK being in "chaos", with labour shortages, the impact of Brexit and an energy crisis.Image source, Sunday NationalImage caption, The Sunday National says the Conservatives know a second independence referendum is coming after former Primer Minister Theresa May's adviser said there was a "clear" mandate for a new vote.Image source, The Herald on SundayImage caption, Further support for independence is claimed by the SNP after a poll commissioned by the Conservatives showed the majority of Scots believed the Union is bad for the environment, The Herald on Sunday says.Image source, Scottish Sunday ExpressImage caption, The Scottish Sunday Express says the primer minister has welcomed wage rises and promised to ensure the UK emerges stronger from the pandemic.Image source, The Scottish Mail on SundayImage caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with The Queen's "moving address" to the Scottish Parliament, as it officially opened on Saturday.Image source, Sunday MailImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with Scotland fans being told they will "locked out of Hampden" for the World Cup tie with Israel if they don't have a vaccine passport.Image source, The Sunday PostImage caption, Thousands of domestic violence cases are trapped in a courts "logjam" and the Scottish courts systems is accused of failing to protect women from violent men, The Sunday Post reports.Image source, The Scottish Sun and SundayImage caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday writes that professional dancers and backstage staff on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing have called in their union and could go on strike in a row over Covid vaccinations.Image source, The Sunday Times ScotlandImage caption, The Sunday Times reports that Wayne Couzens was deployed to guard MPs at the Houses of Parliament at least five times, despite having a history of sexual deviance. Citing a senior parliamentary source, the paper says that Couzens was issued with an "access all areas" pass. Couzens was given a whole-life sentence last week for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, 33.Image source, The Sunday TelegraphImage caption, The UK's red list countries will be cut from 54 to nine, the PM is due to announce in the coming days, according to the Sunday Telegraph.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.