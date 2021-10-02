Man hit by car dies in Glasgow supermarket car park
A man has died after being hit by a car in a supermarket car park in the south of Glasgow.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested over the incident, believed to have happened in the Morrisons car park in Cardonald.
The 46-year-old man was walking in the area off Paisley Road West when he was hit by the vehicle shortly after 23:35 on Friday.
Police investigating the death said he died at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a 46-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by a car within a supermarket car park off Paisley Road West in Glasgow shortly after 11.35pm.
"The man was pronounced dead at the scene."
Inquiries were ongoing, she added.