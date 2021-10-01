Queen to officially open the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood
The Queen will officially open the new session of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood later on Saturday.
Her Majesty will be joined at the ceremony by Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.
As at the last opening in 2016, The Queen will be greeted by Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The event, which begins at 11:00, is being heralded as a tribute to "local heroes" for their work in the community during the pandemic.
During the ceremony, Her Majesty will address MSPs gathered in the debating chamber.
Ms Sturgeon and the Scottish Parliament's presiding officer Alison Johnstone will welcome the Royal party at what will be the sixth opening of the parliament since 1999.
Due to ongoing Covid restrictions, only invited guests will be able to attend.
They will watch a recorded programme of music and entertainment which organisers say will reflect "the rich diversity of Scotland's communities".
The newly-appointed Makar, or national poet, Kathleen Jamie will recite a poem specially written for the event.
The Royal Conservatoire Brass will perform Fanfare for the Opening of Parliament 2021 from Glasgow Cathedral.
Michael Biggins, BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2021, will also be performing Ae Fond Kiss by Robert Burns from BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow.
Scottish Parliament clerk Rea Cris will carry the mace ahead of The Queen as she enters the debating chamber.
Ms Cris said: "It is an honour for me to take on this role within the parliament.
"The mace is part of the parliament's history and tradition, but the principles engraved on the mace continue to inspire our work today. Compassion is one that inspires me the most."
The event will be shown live on the BBC One Scotland channel from 11:00.