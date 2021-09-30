Covid in Scotland: Vaccine passport app launch hit by problems
- Published
Problems have been reported with Scotland's Covid vaccine passport app, just hours after its launch.
From 05:00 on Friday people need proof they have had two doses of vaccine in order to enter nightclubs and many other large events.
The Scottish government said the volume of people trying to access the app may be responsible for the issues.
Anecdotal evidence on social media suggested that problems may have arisen when people tried to use their NHS CHI number to register.
This step comes after users are asked to take a picture of their passport or driving licence.
A government spokesman said: "Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once. We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later."
One man shared screenshots of his experience on Twitter during which he was told "no match found" followed by: "Something's went wrong. We're working on it."
Others reported issues getting past the initial log in page.
Earlier, opposition politicians criticised the delay in allowing the public to access a digital QR code version of their Covid certification status.
The launch also came on the same day the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland lost a legal bid to delay the rollout.
On Tuesday, the Scottish government announced that the rules would not actually be enforced until 18 October, to give venues time to test their systems.