Judge refuses to delay Scots vaccine passport scheme
Scotland's vaccine passport scheme will start on Friday as planned after a judge refused a legal challenge from nightclubs seeking to delay it.
People will need proof they have had two doses of vaccine in order to enter nightclubs and many other large events.
The industry lodged a legal challenge, saying the system was "discriminatory" and "disproportionate".
But Lord Burns said it was an attempt to address "legitimate issues" of the pandemic in a "balanced way".
Rejecting the legal challenge, he noted that the plans had been signed off in principle by MSPs, and would be subject to frequent review.
The regulations underpinning the scheme have not yet been published by the government, but will come into force at 05:00 on Friday morning.
However the government has said the rules will not actually be enforced until 18 October, to give venues time to test their systems.