Scotland's papers: 'Moment killer took Sarah' and Starmer speech

Scotland's papers: 'Moment killer took Sarah' and Starmer speechPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption, A number of Thursday's papers lead with the murder of Sarah Everard. The moment police officer Wayne Couzens tricked Ms Everard into his car is captured in a CCTV image on the front of the Sun. The paper says Couzens - who will be sentenced on Thursday - handcuffed the 33-year-old and drove her on an 80-mile journey to Dover - where she was killed.image caption, The same image leads the Metro as the paper notes prosecutors believe Couzens conducted a fake arrest over lockdown laws on 3 March this year.image caption, A picture of Ms Everard smiling appears in the Times, as it reports how her family demanded Couzens face them in court. Ms Everard's mother Susan spoke of her anguish at imagining her daughter's final moments - and of her "silent scream" each evening at 21:30 of "Don't get in the car, Sarah. Don't believe him. Run!"image caption, Ms Everard's parents told Couzens he was the "very worst of humanity" and called him a "predator", reports the Scottish Daily Mail.image caption, The Daily Telegraph raises questions about police vetting after the Old Bailey heard details of Wayne Couzens's crimes ahead of his sentencing. It says Couzens used his working knowledge of police Covid patrols to target Ms Everard.image caption, Women are losing trust in the police, reports the i paper, as it says Met Commissioner Cressida Dick is being urged to restore trust in the force and improve women's safety on the streets.image caption, The Herald leads with comments by the Scottish Qualifications Authority to MSPs which is says could signal a new digital age of school exams. It reports there could be a "reduced or more limited role" for timed pen-and-paper tests, exam halls and traditional, in-person invigilation.image caption, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's first major party conference speech also makes a number of front pages. He said the party was ready to win the next general election and while he received much support, he was also "repeatedly heckled" by a number of Jeremy Corbyn supporters, reports The Scotsman.image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "hit back" at Sir Keir's criticism of her party, reports The National, saying Labour "continue to treat the Scottish people with contempt".image caption, The Daily Record leads with claims Royal Bank of Scotland lost a widow's safe deposit box containing "irreplaceable" family heirlooms and jewels gifted to her by her late husband.image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the story of a terminal patient who had to wait nine months to see a doctor calling for the widespread return of in-person appointments.image caption, Labour shortages, increasing costs and supply issues are among the problems that could "demolish" the building of new homes in the Highlands, reports The Press and Journal.image caption, Two mothers tell the Glasgow Times they kept their children off school because they could not afford to give them a mid-morning snack and feared they might be "bullied". It comes as Glasgow City Council roll out a new scheme giving children free fruit and snacks in order to help people cut down on household bills.image caption, The Courier reports that staff shortages at the Kenmore Hotel in Perthshire has left the venue losing more than £40,000 per week. The venue has restricted service to bed and breakfast, having closed its bar and brasserie, the paper reports.image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with claims from a Conservative councillor that plans to restrict the city's future housing development to brownfield sites rather than the green belt will be "blown out of the water" once they are referred to the Scottish government.image caption, The Evening Express leads with a "last chance" warning to a "yob" who hit a shop worker in the face with six eggs.image caption, And the Daily Star says alien experts are warning that governments are doing little to prepare for an invasion of cosmic beings - with warnings we are all "doomed if attacked".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.