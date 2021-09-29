Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports 'pantomime' and blue light woes

Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports 'pantomime' and blue light woesPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage source, Scotsmanimage source, The Timesimage source, Courierimage source, Heraldimage source, Scottish Sunimage source, The Nationalimage source, Evening Expressimage source, Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.