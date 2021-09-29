Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports 'pantomime' and blue light woes

Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports 'pantomime' and blue light woesPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption, Army drivers brought in to help solve the ambulance crisis cannot "blue light" seriously ill patients to hospital, the Daily Record reports. It also claims paramedics have warned that bringing in the military has increased waiting times at some hospitals.image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail describes the introduction of vaccine passports in Scotland as a "pantomime" after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the system would not be enforced until more than two weeks after it is introduced.image source, Scotsmanimage caption, The Scotsman leads with a similar story, reporting that Ms Sturgeon has been accused of rolling out a "botched" vaccine passport scheme. Larger venues will be legally required to check the vaccine status of customers from 0500 on Friday, but there will be no enforcement action until 18 October.image source, The Timesimage caption, The disruption at fuel stations continues to make headlines, with The Times reporting that there could be disruption at the pumps for up to a month. The paper says there are still reports of queues at forecourts in Scotland but retailers suspect the worst is over.image caption, The i says filling station managers have reported attacks by customers, while UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for priority at the pumps for key workers.image caption, The Daily Star carries photographs of "punch-ups" at the pumps as drivers continue to face long queues to fill up their vehicles.image caption, A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a mother and her two-year-old daughter and hiding their bodies under a kitchen floor, the Metro reports. Andrew Innes made no plea when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.image source, Courierimage caption, The court appearance relating to the deaths of Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter, Jellica, also makes the front page of The Courier.image source, Heraldimage caption, The Herald leads with the results of a "ground-breaking" medical trial, which has seen patients paralysed from the neck down regaining movement in their hands and feet for the first time. The trial was carried out in Glasgow and its results are being hailed as the most significant breakthrough in the treatment of spinal injuries in 15 years.image source, Scottish Sunimage caption, Reality TV star Katie Price overturned her car in a crash in West Sussex, The Sun says. The paper reports claims the star crashed "after an all-night drink and coke bender". Sussex Police confirmed a woman was arrested above the legal limit after a crash at about 06:00 on Tuesday. The star's family have appealed for support.image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the prospect of a "fresh Brexit fishing war" after the UK government rejected three-quarters of applications from small French boats to fish waters around Britain. It reports that 12 licences will be granted out of a total of 47 applications.image source, The Nationalimage caption, The National leads with the comments of an EU affairs expert - and journalist - who has warned Scots to "save themselves" from the union. It came after Labour failed to support the introduction of a proportionally representative voting system for general elections.image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a £20,000 reward has been put up in a bid to find the so-called "cheese wire killer". A piece of cheese wire is a key piece of evidence in the investigation into the death of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch.image source, Evening Expressimage caption, The Evening Express leads with the same story. Mr Murdoch was found dying on the ground next to his taxi in 1983, shortly after witnesses saw him struggling with a man. A piece of cheese wire was spotted nearby.image source, Evening Telegraphimage caption, A sex worker and her boyfriend stole a car from a client after he refused to pay her, the Dundee Evening Telegraph reports. At Dundee Sheriff Court, Jennifer Whyte and David Donald also admitted demanding money from the man and robbing him of £50.image caption, Families are calling for a patch of city wasteland used for prostitution and drug-taking to be transformed into a safe public park, The Glasgow Times reports.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.