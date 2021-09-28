Covid: Scotland 'nudging towards' herd immunity
- Published
Scotland is "nudging towards" herd immunity despite still having high levels of Covid-19 in the population, a public health expert has said.
Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told the BBC that all groups needed to be jabbed for population-wide protection.
But she said the numbers vaccinated or already infected with the virus suggested "we are nudging towards it".
Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on Tuesday on the state of the pandemic.
The first minister's statement to the Scottish parliament comes as the first written invitations for 12-15-year-olds to receive their jabs dropped through letter boxes and ahead of the introduction of vaccine passports later this week.
Ms Sturgeon is expected to highlight figures showing a continuing decline in the number of new infections across Scotland. There were 2,069 diagnosed cases on Monday, significantly down on the record high seen three weeks ago.
Ms Evans told the Good Morning Scotland programme that her overall assessment of the coronavirus situation in Scotland was "a hopeful one".
"The case numbers have been reducing for the past three weeks or so, fairly consistently," she said. "They are still at high levels, very similar to that period in July when numbers were very high, but they have been reducing and that is fairly widespread across Scotland.
"Test positivity is also reducing and is now below 10% which is really good news. It needs to be a lot lower than that for us to feel we have a sense of the pandemic [being over] but it is absolutely going in the right direction.
"Hospital admissions are still high but are starting to turn a corner a little bit, with some signs of stabilisation."
There were 1,023 people in hospital with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 in the latest daily figures published by the Scottish government, with 76 of those in intensive care.
Ms Evans said about 67% of ICU admissions in the NHS Grampian area were people who had not been vaccinated. "There are still people becoming seriously unwell, in intensive care, who haven't been vaccinated and that is a really important message," she said.
'It is not going to get any easier'
Since the start of the outbreak, more than half a million people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the latest figures.
Although about 80% of the population have been vaccinated - 4.18m people have received a first jab, with about 3.83m receiving a second dose as of Monday - "a huge proportion" remain unvaccinated, a lot of them children", Ms Evans said.
"You need all groups to be vaccinated for protection at herd immunity - or population immunity - level," she added.
"We know a lot of people have had Covid, so they have got natural immunity too. So we are nudging towards it I think.
"The likelihood is we will need to continue with boosters and so on to make sure we afford the highest level of protection, to make sure things don't dip again."
Ms Evans cautioned that there had been a reduction in the number of people using lateral flow tests regularly, with many only using them once they become symptomatic, "when they are not going to be any help".
"You really need to get into a routine with lateral flow testing, every two or three days," she said. "It is a hard one to do but we know there is a lot of the virus still circulating, so it is important to do it."
Despite an upbeat assessment overall, Ms Evans said the situation for the NHS in Scotland would remain "really tough for some time".
"Covid admissions and occupancy make up quite a small proportion of what goes on in a hospital - somewhere between 7% and 9% - but it has a fairly dramatic effect," she added.
"Staffing is one of the biggest issues now, combined with infection control and guidance around bed numbers, and a rising need for care.
"It is not going to get any easier. We have had a busy weekend here in Grampian and we expect that to continue right the way through the autumn and winter."
Figures for charts from the Scottish government, National Records of Scotland and the World Health Organization.