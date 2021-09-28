Scotland's papers: 'Don't panic at the pumps' and 999 fire cut plan

Scotland's papers: 'Don't panic at the pumps' and 999 fire cut planPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage source, Scottish Daily Mail image captionThe fuel crisis continues to dominate Scotland's front pages but the Scottish Daily Mail is urging its readers not to panic. The paper reports motorists have been told that there is enough fuel to keep Britain moving and demand should return to normal "in the coming days".image source, The Timesimage captionThe Times says the prime minister is being urged to "let Britain's key workers fill up first". According to the paper, the British Medical Association says there is a "real risk" that NHS staff will be unable to do their jobs if queues continue to mount. It also highlights a backlash over the "politically driven" broader use of Gaelic by Police Scotland.image captionKey workers will have priority at the pumps, says the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that the plan would ensure essential staff have "priority access" to forecourts - capping the amount all drivers can spend on fuel. It says Surrey County Council is preparing to enforce the measure "unilaterally" by declaring a "major incident".image captionThe Army has been placed on standby to help deliver fuel to forecourts, as queues at the pump continued for a fourth day, the i paper reports. It says HGV drivers from abroad "are not expected to arrive until at least the end of October" and pump prices have leapt to an eight-year high - and look set to keep rising amid reports of stockpiling.image source, Scottish Daily Expressimage captionThere is outrage at some petrol stations that appear to have inflated pump prices amid continued high demand for fuel, reports the Scottish Daily Express. It quotes former roads minister Sir Mike Penning as saying "motorists are being ripped off" and that "some firms are cashing in on a crisis". The paper says one site reportedly charged 208.5p a litre - above the 136.59p unleaded average.image captionConcerns have been raised that Scots fire chiefs are increasing risk by considering plans to dramatically cut some call-outs by up to 85% to hospitals, care homes and hotels, according to The Herald. The paper reports the move comes as new figures show that "unnecessary" blue light journeys have risen from 53,000 in 2013-14 to 57,000 now.image captionA woman whose daughter was killed in the Manchester Arena attack has told an inquiry of the moment the bomb exploded and her "whole world was torn apart", reports The Metro. Eilidh MacLeod, who was 14 and from Barra in the Outer Hebrides, was close to Salman Abedi when he set off a homemade device at the venue in 2017.image captionThe Press and Journal also leads with the"heart-rending" testimony by Marion MacLeod who told the Manchester Arena Inquiry she heard an "enormous explosion" as she waited outside the venue for her daughter.image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson's claims about the US lifting a ban on British lamb have been branded "misleading" by his own government officials, according to the Daily Record. The paper reports how leaked emails reveal it is "extremely unlikely" kebabs and koftas will be part of the initial deal - despite Mr Johnson saying they would be.image source, The Scotsman image captionFood banks and homeless shelters are preparing for a "bleak situation" this winter, while the NHS will be preparing to take in vulnerable people who are freezing in their homes, a poverty organisation has warned. The Scotsman highlights concerns from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation that government action was "just tinkering around the edges" of the poverty crisis as fuel bills spiral and Universal Credit is set to be cut.image caption"Wheesht for the union" is the headline in The National. The paper reports Conservative ministers have been told not to mention Scottish independence as it only helps the Yes campaign.image source, Evening Telegraphimage captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with an exclusive report about a Dundee football player who was taken to A&E after being injured during a night out.image source, The Courierimage captionA whistleblower has told The Courier that a porter at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee was "pressured" into returning to work despite self-isolating while waiting on the results of a Covid test.image source, Evening Newsimage captionSuper yachts will be able to berth at South Queensferry as part of plans to expand the town's marina, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.image source, Evening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express leads with reports a teenager brandished an axe at social workers.image captionCalls for more electric car charging points in Glasgow make the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionAnd the Daily Star reports a scientific study that predicts people are at risk of diabetes if they cannot fit into the same size jeans they wore aged 21. 