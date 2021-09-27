Hospitals inquiry: Parent told child would be 'safer at another hospital'
A cancer specialist told the mother of a patient at Glasgow's super hospital that her daughter would be safer at another hospital, an inquiry has heard.
Anne Marie Kirkpatrick's daughter was being treated for leukaemia at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Campus. She also contracted meningitis.
Mrs Kirkpatrick is giving evidence at the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.
She said the specialist told her the best way to keep her child safe was by moving her.
The mother said she had asked for a meeting with Professor Brenda Gibson who looked after her daughter, and a microbiologist, after they had been examining showers in patients' rooms for mould.
As her daughter was recovering from meningitis, Mrs Kirkpatrick asked if her daughter was safe. She said the microbiologist said she was "as safe in hospital as she would be outside".
Mrs Kirkpatrick said she would have expected more of a hospital, to be clean and safe, and that her daughter was "not being treated on the street".
Complete treatment
She said Professor Gibson had reflected on her situation and advised her that the best plan was to send her daughter to complete her treatment in Dumfries, where the family lived.
The inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow, and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.
Earlier this year, an independent review found the deaths of two children at the QEUH campus were at least in part the result of infections linked to the hospital environment.
On Saturday, it emerged that the police have launched a criminal investigation into a number of deaths at the QEUH campus, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.
Milly's mother recently told the inquiry her child's death was "murder".
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has now instructed police to investigate the deaths of Milly, two other children and 73-year-old Gail Armstrong at the Glasgow campus.
It is understood the probe could lead to criminal charges or a fatal accident inquiry.
NHSGGC and NHS Lothian will give evidence at a later point.
The hospitals inquiry, chaired by Lord Brodie, continues.