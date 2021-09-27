Scotland's papers: Army 'may deploy' in fuel crisis and NHS unit shut

Scotland's papers: Army 'may deploy' in fuel crisis and NHS unit shutPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage source, The iimage captionThe i leads on proposals to ask the Army to help deliver fuel to filling stations. It comes as the government suspends competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at stations. The move is intended to enable companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.image source, Daily Telegraphimage captionThe plan could see hundreds of soldiers deployed and is called Operation Escalin, the Daily Telegraph adds. Ministers have been discussing the proposals, which are due to be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. If approved, the government's reserve fleet of petrol tankers are expected to be released.image source, Daily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record's front page is also dominated by the fuel problems. It leads with SNP claims that the UK government's handling of the supply crisis is "grossly inadequate". The paper says while Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there was "plenty of fuel", industry bosses have warned the disruption could last up to 10 days.image source, The Scotsman image captionThe Scotsman leads with a warning from hauliers that the government's plan to suspend competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations will not solve the supply crisis.image source, Metroimage caption"You're just so fuelish" is Metro's headline. After days of disruption to supply chains, queues at petrol stations and some forecourts closing, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has sought to reassure the British public there is not a shortage of fuel. "We just appeal to people to be sensible. Fill up when you normally would," Mr Shapps said.image source, Daily Starimage caption"Motorists' fury," the Daily Star says as it features a photo of long queues outside a petrol station, accompanied by the headline: "Petrol chumps". The paper accuses "greedy" fuel bosses of raising prices.image source, The National image captionThe National reports the UK government's plan to grant temporary UK visas to lorry drivers is "too late" to prevent disruption to supplies in Scotland this Christmas. A food and drink boss has told the paper festive disruption is "now inevitable".image source, Scottish Daily Expressimage captionBut the shortage of HGV drivers should not be blamed on Brexit, Tory MPs are quoted as saying in the Scottish Daily Express. Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the paper: "The culprit is coronavirus".image source, The Heraldimage captionThe Herald reports Scots affected by a blood disorder known as the "Celtic Curse" are resorting to private treatment after a dedicated NHS unit was closed during the pandemic - and patients were not told. Hemochromatosis is a condition in which the body stores too much iron but if left untreated it can cause life-threatening complications. The front page also features pictures from Wisconsin where the United States recorded a record-breaking Ryder Cup triumph over Europe.image source, Scottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with reports contact tracing staff have abandoned trying to find more than 50,000 Scots Covid contacts. The paper says just 72% of tracing was completed within the recommended three-day limit.image source, Scottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail leads with the crisis facing the NHS which is resulting in "dwindling bed numbers and alarm bells over recruitment". The paper describes the state of the service as "critical" and also highlights the impact on cancer care.image source, Glasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times reports 20 city schools are set for "car-free zones" and says number plate recognition could be rolled out to catch offenders. The front page also features a picture of a hairdresser who is giving out free cuts to "people who are struggling".image source, Press and Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal reports babies have been left on ventilators and in comas after contracting a "unusually hard-hitting respiratory virus". The paper says it is causing doctors "more concern than Covid".image source, Evening Telegraph image captionThe Evening Telegraph highlights an increase in sextortion cases, which involve people being blackmailed online by criminals after they have obtained access to intimate pictures.image source, The Courierimage captionThe Courier says a call from a member of the public about a neglected child's "deathly complexion" saved the youngster's life.image source, Edinburgh Evening Newsimage captionAnd the Edinburgh Evening News leads with the story of a man whose sight was saved by "hero donors" and surgery at the Princess Alexandra Eye Hospital.