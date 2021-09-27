Vaccination letters sent for 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland
Blue letters offering Covid vaccination appointments are now being sent out to 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland.
It is the next step in offering young people the vaccine after drop-in centres were given the green light to vaccinate the age group last week.
They will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said a decision on whether a child should accept or refuse the vaccine should be made "jointly" with parents or carers.
He urged people to use "reliable and trusted sources" when researching the vaccine, such as NHS Inform resources.
Choice 'should be respected'
Children are able to overrule the decision of their parents on whether they should have the vaccine, if they are deemed to be competent and understand the health implications.
Mr Yousaf also stressed that "individual choice" over accepting or refusing the vaccine "should be respected".
He said: "It has been demonstrated that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in this age group, and vaccination offers the best chance of protecting young people and preventing further disruption to education.
"Many countries around the world have already been safely vaccinating children and young people in this age group."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also stressed the importance of "informed consent" for young people considering whether to have the jab.
All parents and carers have been advised to read the information leaflet in the letter with their children.
The Scottish government said adults could accompany their children to appointments "where possible".
In some rural areas, 12 to 15-year-olds will be offered the jag through their school vaccination programme instead of an appointment in the community.
The Scottish government said they would receive letters and leaflets home from school and parents or carers in these situations can seek advice from drop-in clinics.
Children who have certain underlying conditions or disabilities are already covered by previous Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice and will be offered two doses of the vaccine, eight weeks apart.
The JCVI did not recommend vaccinating the younger age group, but suggested wider issues could be taken into consideration.
Earlier this month the four Chief Medical Officers of the UK nations backed the vaccination of children over the age of 12.
They said it would help to reduce disruption to their schooling this winter and benefit those growing up in the poorest areas.
Scotland has also joined the other UK nations in offering a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine to all adults over 50, frontline health and care workers, younger adults with health conditions that put them at higher risk, and adult household contacts of people with suppressed immune systems.
Rapid spike
The booster programme began last Monday. The JCVI advisory group said the move was needed amid concern about waning immunity ahead of winter.
School pupils are among the people in Scotland still regularly affected by remaining Covid measures.
It has been confirmed that secondary schools pupils will continue to have to wear face coverings in class until at least the October holidays, when the measure will be reviewed again.
The country saw a rapid spike in cases over August, although numbers now appear to be declining.
On Sunday, Scotland recorded 2,556 new cases of Covid-19, with 1,004 people in hospital due to the virus.