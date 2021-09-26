Soldiers available to drive ambulances 'for long run'
Soldiers will be available to drive ambulances "for the long run", Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.
Military personnel began non-emergency driving in Scotland this weekend, in a bid to alleviate pressure on the NHS.
Mr Jack said soldiers were on standby to deploy "at the drop of a hat" if needed beyond the initial two months requested by the Scottish government.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was expected to produce a "significant improvement" in waiting times.
The Ministry of Defence provided 114 drivers for the Scottish Ambulance Service and a further 111 personnel to help staff coronavirus testing centres.
It came after warnings from health professionals and opposition politicians of an ambulance crisis, with reports of some patients facing extremely long waits for help to arrive.
Mr Jack said that while two months of support had initially been requested, military help would remain in place if needed.
He told the Mail on Sunday: "The British military is always ready to deploy at the drop of a hat - but they are also here for the long run.
"The UK's Forces are not in any way restricting the amount of time available."
He added: "If our NHS here in Scotland continues to struggle as winter bites, the military stands ready with much more help, which they can deliver in a heartbeat."
Soldiers from 68 Squadron from 7 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps have been deployed, with about two-thirds based in the Glasgow area and a third in Edinburgh. Troops can be deployed elsewhere as required by the ambulance service.
Further drivers have also be provided by the fire service, the British Red Cross and taxi firms.
Colonel Anthony Phillips, the commander of joint military command for Scotland, previously said deployment "will be in the region of about two months" but it could be extended.
During a visit to a training facility in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Friday, Mr Yousaf thanked the military for the additional support.
He said: "I announced a range of actions, including asking for military assistance but, with that whole package put together, I would expect there to be a significant improvement.
"But I would be upfront with people too, this is going to be the most challenging winter I think the NHS has ever faced."