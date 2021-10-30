COP26: How Glasgow is hosting world leaders
- Published
About 120 world leaders from US President Joe Biden to the prime minister of Andorra are gathering in Glasgow for COP26.
Most countries will be represented in some form, with about 25,000 accredited delegates expected in the city for a UN climate change summit which will attract the eyes of the world.
Where and when does COP26 take place?
Glasgow was supposed to host the summit in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
COP26 will now take place at Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus, about a mile west of the city centre, from 31 October to 12 November.
The summit site will be split into a blue zone and green zone.
The Blue Zone has become official UN territory for the duration of the conference and will be patrolled by armed UN officers under the highest levels of security.
It hosts the negotiations and is only open to those officially involved in the summit.
The Blue Zone includes The Scottish Exhibition Centre - with its five huge halls - the 3,000 seat Armadillo and the Hydro arena.
On the south of the river, the Scottish Science Centre will be the heart of the green zone, which is open to the public for various ticketed events.
Who will be there?
Leaders and heads of State from countries around the world and thousands of delegates are expected in Scotland for the summit, which is being hosted by the UK government.
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon will not be part of the COP26 negotiating team but the UK government insists she will play an "important role".
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in Glasgow for the summit but the Queen has been told not travel on medical advice.
Prince Charles and his son Prince William will now represent the United Kingdom at official functions.
US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend as will many other world leaders, although security around who will be travelling is tight.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not be there but insisted climate change was an "important" priority.
And Chinese President Xi Jinping is also unlikely to be there, though Chinese officials have reportedly not entirely ruled out a change of plans.
Apart from leaders, famous names such as Sir David Attenborough are expected to attend. He has been named as COP26 People's Advocate and he will address world leaders and other attendees during the summit.
Former US President Barack Obama is expected to meet young climate change activists and highlight their work around the world.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose school strikes sparked the Fridays For Future movement, has also confirmed she will come to the city during the UN summit to take part in a climate strike on Friday 5 November.
Where will everyone stay?
For security reasons, it is not known where world leaders will be but there are reports of many staying outside the city as far away as St Andrews, Edinburgh and Perthshire.
Accommodating 25,000 delegates and tens of thousands who want to attend the COP for other reasons has been a major headache for the city.
All hotels are full and charging a large premium on their usual prices.
BBC Scotland found one room in the city which is usually £42 per night being advertised as costing £1,400 per night during the summit.
One Airbnb host was banned from taking bookings during COP26 after he hiked the cost of his two-bedroom flat by $2,000 to a client who had already paid well in advance.
The host said he was concerned he had "missed out on a great deal of money" after seeing the average room price increase by "400%" in the area.
The shortage of accommodation led to two Estonian cruise ships being berthed at King George V dock, next to Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrew.
They will provide accommodation for security and production staff working at the summit.
Will there be disruption?
Congestion maps show how Glasgow travel will be "significantly impacted" by extensive road closures and tight security.
The A814 Clydeside Expressway, a major route into the city centre along the north side of the river, is closed throughout the summit, potentially causing major tailbacks.
And that's before any protests which could make travel delays even worse.
What about policing?
Police Scotland have called it "the most complex and complicated" event ever staged in Scotland - with 10,000 officers from across the UK being deployed each day.
It is far bigger and longer in duration than the G8 summit at Gleneagles in 2005 and much more contentious than the Commonwealth Games, which was held in Glasgow in 2014.
From a policing and security point of view, it is considered similar to the 2012 Olympics in London.
The presence of so many high-profile figures makes it a huge target for protesters and other trying to make an impact.
That's why there will be an estimated 1,000 armed police on duty around the city, one of the largest mobilisations ever to take place in the UK.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.