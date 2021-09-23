Scotland's papers: Mum's anguish over Milly and drug rethink

Scotland's papers: Mum's anguish over Milly and drug rethinkPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish Sun reports that the mother of Milly Main - the child who died after contracting a water-borne infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow - has told the inquiry into the outbreak that she believes what happened to her 10-year-old daughter amounted to murder.image captionThe same story makes the front page of The Scotsman, which also details the testimony of Milly's mother, Kimberly Darroch, who has called for the hospital campus in Glasgow to be closed.image captionMs Darroch told the inquiry into the infection outbreak that staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital did not tell her about her daughter's fatal infection, says the Metro.image captionLord Advocate Dorothy Bain's announcement that drug users found with small amounts of Class A substances will be given help and support rather than arrested in future, makes the front page of the Daily Record. The paper calls it a bold new initiative which could save lives.image captionBy contrast, the Scottish Daily Express accuses Nicola Sturgeon's government of decriminalising drugs such as heroin and cocaine by the "back door", calling the move a "soft-touch drugs penalty scheme".image captionLikewise, the Scottish Daily Mail says the SNP is "waving the white flag" in the war on drugs by letting those caught with Class A substances "escape without punishment".image captionThe Times makes room for the same story on its front page, but focuses its attention on the unfolding crisis in the energy market. The paper reports that householders face significant hikes in gas prices for the next two years, warning energy bills will not return to normal levels until 2023.image captionThe i newspaper says that seven million householders have their gas accounts with the energy firms most at risk of collapsing because of record prices.image captionThe Herald devotes its front page to the words of the man who heads Scotland's private care sector. Donald Macaskill has branded the situation where people with advanced dementia pay for nursing care as a "dementia tax", calling it an "abuse of human rights and dignity".image captionThe Daily Telegraph focuses its attention on geo politics, reporting that Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden expressed "astonishment" at France's Emmanuel Macron's heated reaction to the new Australia-US-UK military pact.image captionThe SNP are 100% behind the push for Scottish independence, writes The National, which reports on the party's response to a suggestion from a former Tory MSP that they were not serious about the prospect of Scotland going it alone.image captionUnion bosses have warned that Scotland's major bus routes will "grind to a halt" if Stagecoach workers vote to strike, according to The Courier. The warning follows Unite's call for a 3.8% pay rise for its 1,500 workers.image captionWorried locals feared that two sheep would end up "dead as mutton" after they got stuck 100ft down the side of sea cliffs. The Press and Journal reports how abseiler Adam Mulholland sprang into action by making his way down the cliff and plucking the animals to safety in a three-hour rescue operation.image captionThere is consternation in Edinburgh's Evening News after it transpired that elderly residents were being sent on a 20-mile round trip to access their winter flu vaccine appointments. The paper describes the roll-out as a "shambles".image captionThe Glasgow Times reports on the case of a security guard in a city high-rise who was attacked by a drug addict with a knife.image captionIn a conspicuous show of readiness, Aberdeen's Evening Express declares that there may only be 93 days to go, but the city's plans for the festive season already promise a Christmas cracker.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph reports on the case of a takeaway boss who has been jailed for preying on young children.image captionFry-ups make you go bald, declares The Star, which reports on a "hair-raising" study from Tokyo urging men to keep away from pizzas, burgers and kebabs if they want to protect their hairlines.