BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 17 - 24 September

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 September.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image source, David Baker
image captionDavid Baker captured this stunning shot of the aurora over Embo in the Highlands.
image source, Andrew Smith
image captionBanksy eat your heart out! Andrew Smith from Inverness took this picture of his four-year-old daughter Lucy, who had the idea to pretend to let go of the balloons on the mural.
image source, Christov B
image captionChristov B said: "I went for a drive and a bit of an explore near Crianlarich. The weather was just turning, which led to a fairly dramatic sky."
image source, Joanne Baird
image captionWild beauty! Joanne Baird submitted this photo of her daughters in front of Buachaille Etive Mòr
image source, Simon Flower
image captionSimon Flower took this atmospheric photo of Dibidil Bothy on Rum
image source, Chris Watters
image captionChris Watters from Brookfield, Renfrewshire said: "I couldn't resist trying to get a photo of this beautiful wee wasp climbing up my window. On reflection I guess I was risking getting stung."
image source, Grant McKenzie
image captionGrant McKenzie captured this dreamy photo of Achmelvich Bay on a North Coast 500 holiday with his wife Rachael.
image source, Jo Kinghorn
image caption"Off on a cycle and met this very confident duck on Dores beach, Loch Ness," said Jo Kinghorn.
image source, Mhairi Hastie Smith
image captionWhat lies beneath? Mhairi Hastie Smith from Edinburgh was captured exploring the clear water of Devils Punch Bowl on the River Quoich
image source, Bob Muirhead
image captionBob Muirhead from Kirkcaldy said: "The dark clouds made the Dolphin at Portsoy look like a pencil sketch."
image source, Craig Coventry
image captionCraig Coventry was in the perfect spot to capture this photo of northern gannets on the Bass Rock.
image source, Sue Wensley
image captionSue Wensley took this photo of Loch Leven. She said: "Evening over the loch, evolving reflections as the light and cloud change second-by-second."
image source, Clemence Lynch
image captionClemence Lynch snapped this storm of gannets flying high above the lighthouse on the Bass Rock
image source, Carol Blain
image captionCarol Blain sent us this glorious panoramic shot of the Five Sisters of Kintail
image source, Iain Cruickshank
image captionIain Cruickshank said: "My cat woke me at 04.00, so I thought I would head down to the East Beach at Lossiemouth to photograph the stunning sunrise and early-morning surfers."
image source, Jack Childs
image captionJack Childs said: "Thought I'd stumbled across paradise in the hills between Loch Moidart and the River Shiel, Lochaber."
image source, Kath O'Connor
image captionMaud Cow: Kath O'Connor took this photo in Maud, Aberdeenshire. She said: "This curious cow moo-ed when I took its picture! Perhaps telling us to keep on moo-ving."
image source, Keith Dolan
image captionKeith Dolan took this photo at Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow. He said: This is our border collie Brodie who was watching the squirrels jumping from tree to tree."
image source, Louisa Johnston
image captionLouisa Johnston said: "After a steep wee climb up Morven, the evening light was stunning on the walk out. Maiden Pap looked like a smoking volcano."
image source, Rosie Mill
image captionRosie Mill from Baldernock took this photo of curious 18-month-old Joni on their first trip to the Kelpies
image source, Helen Turner
image captionHelen Turner happened upon this perfect scene on the Isle of Mull. She said: "We were lucky that the rain and rainbows cleared in time for some amazing coastal views and a BBQ in the evening!"
image source, Chris Reekie
image captionChris Reekie said: "As the sun rises through the morning mist, the green-keeping staff on the Eden Course, St Andrews, make ready for the day's golfers."
image source, John Lang
image captionJohn Lang took this impressive photo of Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe
image source, Kenneth Gilmour
image captionKenneth Gilmour took this moody shot of the Girdle Ness Lighthouse in Aberdeen. He said: "The misty conditions helped created this moody scene."
image source, Kayleigh Hamilton
image captionKayleigh Hamilton said: "Here's a pic of our highland coos from our little farm Glenfia, enjoying the sunsets just outside Ellon."
image source, Annika Rieley
image captionAnnika Rieley from Glasgow took a photo of friends doing their stretches in Loch Linnhe in Kentallen
image source, David Clark
image captionDavid Clark said: "Stunning sunrise on Nairn Beach, Arthur was enjoying his morning walk."
image source, David Ellison
image captionDavid Ellison captured this lovely photo of dogs Truman and Harris. He said: "We left Kingussie in grey mist and came up to glorious early morning sunshine."
image source, David Hughes
image captionDavid Hughes said: "Some gulls taking to the wing as the rising sun starts to colour the sky at Aberdeen Beach."
image source, Gerry Macdonald
image captionGerry Macdonald took this photo of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Aberdeen Music Hall. He said: "It is great to see live music again."
image source, Hao Yang
image captionHao Yang from Falkirk said: "I noticed this cute wee fella so I got out the camera, quickly made a few snaps, and later noticed that in one of them the snail looked as if it was staring right at me!"
image source, Myles Fitt
image captionMyles Fitt said: "I took this photo when walking my six-month-old cockapoo Oscar in North Queensferry."
image source, Kay Anderson
image captionKay Anderson said: "Here is a photo of our Airedale, Olive. She loves running around the stubble fields at this time of year and almost took flight this morning!"

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics