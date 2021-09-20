Covid in Scotland: Boosters for over 50s and jabs for young teens begin
- Published
Children aged 12 to 15 are now able to get a Covid vaccine in Scotland and a programme offering boosters to the most vulnerable is also beginning.
The jabs for young teenagers will initially be available at drop-in centres before becoming available in schools.
A booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to vulnerable groups including all adults over 50.
Older care home residents will be the first to be offered the booster.
Letters will be sent to everyone in the 12-15-year-old age group next week, inviting them to an appointment for a jab.
There will also be a vaccination programme in schools after the scheduled appointments. This will allow those not yet vaccinated a further opportunity to get one.
For some rural health boards, the vaccine will first be offered at school.
It comes after the chief medical officers of each of the four UK nations concluded that the additional benefits were sufficient to justify vaccination of children over the age of 12.
They said it would help to reduce disruption to their schooling this winter and benefit those growing up in the poorest areas.
All children aged 12-15 who are not already eligible will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those who have specific underlying conditions or disabilities are already covered by previous Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice and will be offered two doses, eight weeks apart.
Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People's Commissioner Scotland, said it was "a strong rights-based decision" to give children the choice to get the vaccine.
He told BBC Scotland that children and young people had "borne the brunt" of the pandemic.
"They have played such an important role in protecting the public health of all of us, even though they're least likely to be affected.
"It should be a child's individual choice to take the vaccine - it needs to be an informed choice, based on how they feel and their understanding. There shouldn't be any pressure to take vaccination."
Booster programme
A booster dose programme is also beginning, with a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine being offered to all adults over 50, frontline health and care workers, younger adults with health conditions that put them at higher risk, and adult household contacts of people with suppressed immune systems.
The JCVI advisory group said the move was needed amid concern about waning immunity ahead of winter.
Residents in care homes for older people will be offered both flu and Covid booster vaccines.
And adults aged 70 years or over, and everyone aged over 16 on the highest risk list, will be contacted from the end of September either by letter or by their GP.
Other eligible groups - all adults over 50, all those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers, and adult household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed - will be able to book online from October.
The booster dose can be given alongside the flu jab and should be offered no earlier than six months after completion of the primary vaccine course.
Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf said the booster programme would offer "longer lasting protection against severe Covid-19 illness".
Mr Yousaf added: "The booster programme will run alongside our biggest ever flu vaccine programme as both of these programmes are important for individual and for public health and wherever possible, those eligible will be offered Covid-19 booster and flu vaccines together.
"We are also starting vaccination of 12-15 year olds after Scottish Ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers. This group can now head to drop-in clinics for their jabs or wait for a letter offering them a scheduled appointment."
He said he was looking forward to taking his 12-year-old stepdaughter to get her vaccine.
Some health boards, he said, would have drop-ins available from Monday.
However, he said some others would need extra time to finish training staff about getting informed consent from 12 to 15 year olds.
All health boards are expected to be offering the vaccine to this group by the end of the week, Mr Yousaf added.