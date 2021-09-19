Scotland's papers: GPs and ambulance feel health service pressure

Scotland's papers: GPs and ambulance feel health service pressurePublished5 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Sunday Post reports that paramedics and politicians are calling for soldiers to set up field hospitals in Scotland’s biggest cities to ease pressure on the ambulance service.image captionA Sunday Mail investigation claims senior staff at the Scottish Ambulance Service are "operating an £8,000-a-month side hustle” by running a camper van hire firm from NHS HQ.image captionThe Herald reports that a GP has warned that face-to-face appointments will have to be rationed permanently to ensure that the most urgent patients are prioritised amid staff shortages and surging workloads.image captionThe Sunday Times reports that the former first minister Lord McConnell has accused the SNP government of allowing the “cancer” of sectarianism to grow in Scotland.image captionScotland on Sunday reports that an adviser to the UN climate conference COP26 has "ties to fossil fuel firms".image captionThe UK government's new foreign secretary Liz Truss has "waded into a major diplomatic row" over the UK's new security pact with the US and Australia, insisting "freedoms need to be defended", the Sunday Telegraph says. Her comments in the paper follow what it calls a "fierce" EU backlash to the agreement, which France described as "unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners". The alliance, known as Aukus, will see Australia being given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, scuppering a multibillion-dollar deal France had previously signed with the country.image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson is to this week launch a new "charm offensive" on America, according to the Sunday Express. The paper says Mr Johnson will fly out to New York on Sunday to make a speech at the United Nations amid the growing row over the Aukus pact.image captionThe Mail on Sunday reports that the BBC has been "plunged into a fresh crisis" over the activities of reporter Martin Bashir. The paper says the corporation failed to search properly for a murdered schoolgirl's bloodied clothes that had been lost by Bashir, who at the time worked for the BBC. The BBC and Mr Bashir have both apologised for the circumstances surrounding the loss of the clothes.image captionSeven years after the Scottish independence referendum, The National says the SNP have highlighted seven “broken promises” of the No campaign.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that Love Island star Dani Dyer is being stalked by her ex-boyfriend from jail.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.