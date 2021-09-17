Covid in Scotland: Travel rules simplified but test regime may stay
- Published
The international travel traffic light system is being simplified in Scotland - but rigorous testing requirements could remain for the time being.
The green and amber classifications will merge, and eight countries including Turkey and Egypt will be taken off the red list.
But Scottish ministers say they have "concerns" about relaxing the testing rules, as is planned in England.
The simpler travel list system will come into effect in October.
The Scottish government set out its position after UK government transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced a change in international travel rules.
In England, PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the country. People who have had both jabs will also not need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said Scotland would also adopt the new traffic light system and remove some countries from the red list.
However, he said the Scottish government was worried about making changes to the testing regime.
He told Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "What we're going to do about testing is that we're going to take a little bit more time.
"We're a little bit more concerned about that, that's why we're taking a little bit more time.
"That feels like quite a big step at this stage in the pandemic for Scotland."
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Michael Matheson added: "We have concerns that the UK government's proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test for some travellers will weaken our ability to protect the public health of Scotland's communities.
"While we want to maintain a four nations approach to these matters, we need to consider urgently their implications."
The Scottish government said its current amber-level restrictions will become the default for travellers from non-red countries, with eligible fully-vaccinated travellers able to benefit from quarantine-free travel.
Eight countries will be removed from the red list - Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkey - from next Wednesday.
The number of countries recognised in the eligible vaccinated traveller policy is being expanded to include Canada, Australia, Israel, and New Zealand from 4 October.
Genomic testing
As part of its announcement, the UK government said that from October,it would be able to replace the day two PCR test for travellers returning to England with a cheaper, rapid lateral flow test.
But Prof Leitch said said one issue with this is that lateral flow testing won't allow genomic analysis which could detect new variants.
He said: "You need to be able to genomically test a PCR test to know if you've got a new variant. That's one of the reasons why we might keep it."