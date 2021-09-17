Covid in Scotland: Soldiers to drive ambulances under military aid plan
- Published
Soldiers will be drafted in to drive ambulances in a bid to ease the "unprecedented" pressure on the NHS.
Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said logistical staff would also be made available to support paramedics and technicians.
Ms Howie said the impact of Covid had placed the service at its "highest level of escalation".
On Wednesday, the Scottish government confirmed it had asked the MoD for military assistance.
Ms Howie was asked on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme if it would mean soldiers driving NHS ambulances or army ambulances.
She said: "I would expect the former and we will be working through the details of that over the coming days."
Her comments came after it emerged an 86-year-old woman had to wait eight hours for an ambulance after falling and breaking her hip at home.
Lillian Briggs, who has Parkinson's, skin cancer and has had two heart attacks, was left lying on her kitchen floor in agony after blacking out.
'Unprecedented challenges'
Her son, Robert Ewing, and his sister rang for an ambulance a number of times only to be told their mother was in the system but was not a priority.
Mr Ewing told BBC Scotland: "I thought she was going to die in front of us."
The Scottish Ambulance Service apologised for the delay and confirmed it was investigating the circumstances.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said health services were dealing with the most challenging combination of circumstances in their history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Opposition politicians have highlighted a series of serious ambulance delays, including one where a man died after a 40-hour wait.
Ms Howie was asked on Good Morning Scotland if the two cases highlighted in the media were "anomalies".
She said: "The vast majority of patients, for immediately life-threatening patients, will receive a response under 10 minutes and for other emergency patients, under 40 minutes."
The chief executive confirmed the service would apologise directly to the families and share the findings of its reviews into the circumstances.
Ms Howie also described the current pressures on the NHS as "unprecedented" and added staff face an "extremely challenging" winter.