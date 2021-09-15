Court awards patient £2.8m over botched surgery
- Published
A woman left with "life-changing injuries" after botched surgery has been awarded £2.8m in damages.
Carolyn Almond-Roots was a patient of Sam Eljamel, a former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside, in 2013.
A BBC Scotland investigation in 2018 revealed that dozens of people claimed to have been harmed by Mr Eljamel.
Some of his former patients are suing NHS Tayside, claiming Mr Eljamel has harmed them. Several have already secured compensation.
Jonathan Howat, of Thompsons Solicitors who handled Ms Almond-Roots' case, said her treatment was "appalling".
"The disgraceful conduct of Eljamel has left my client with very serious and life-changing injuries that affect every aspect of her daily life," he said.
"The level of compensation Ms Almond-Roots has received highlights the seriousness of what has been inflicted upon her."
He said the damages took into account "the fact that my client will need to pay for additional care for the rest of her life".
"The injuries caused by this rogue surgeon are appalling and we are glad that his negligent practices have been brought to light," Mr Howat added.
Mr Eljamel was head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside, and also worked at Fernbrae private hospital in Dundee as well as being an adviser to the Scottish government.
Thompsons Solicitors said Ms Almond-Roots was granted £2,810,118 by Lord Uist at the Court of Session.
It had not yet been determined what share of the damages will be paid by the private hospital and NHS Tayside, as Ms Almond-Roots was treated by Mr Eljamel at both.
He was suspended from his post at NHS Tayside following internal and external reviews in 2013.
He was placed under interim conditions by the GMC in 2014 and then removed himself from the register which means he can no longer practice in the UK.
BBC Scotland's Disclosure found in 2018 that Mr Eljamel had harmed patients for years at NHS Tayside.
He was allowed to continue operating even after an external investigation found he was injuring patients.
Last year, the BBC found he was working as a surgeon in Libya.
NHS Tayside said it could not comment because it was an ongoing case.